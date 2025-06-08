The Herald-Dispatch

It’s been a tough spring job-wise in the southern West Virginia coalfields. This week, it got worse.

On Tuesday, June 3, Itmann Mining Co., a subsidiary of Core Natural Resources, filed a WARN notice with Workforce WV that it plans to idle all or part of its Itmann No. 5 mine at Itmann in Wyoming County and its preparation plant. The notice says 197 people will lose their jobs at the mine and 37 at the preparation plant. Layoffs will occur on or after Aug. 4.

Last month, Coal-Mac LLC filed notice it will close its Cub Branch Mine at Stollings, eliminating 60 jobs, its Eagle 3 Mine at Sharples, 40 jobs, and its Snap Creek Loadout, five jobs, all in Logan County, on or after July 11. In April, Greenbrier Minerals LLC said it will end its surface mining operations at Lorado, eliminating 61 jobs. All are in Logan County.

