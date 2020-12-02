By Allen Hamrick

Clay County has been the site over the last several months for bald eagles that decided to pay a visit and do a little hunting of their own along the Elk River. It is rare to see bald eagles in this part of the state as eagles generally stay close to the ridge lines of the Appalachians as they travel south. Some eagle sightings appeared to be a male and female preparing to have fish for dinner. The eagles waited high in the trees for the unsuspecting fish to show itself, and when they swooped down with what looked like a six foot wingspan, the fish didn’t even know what hit them. It is a rare sight to see and breathtaking at the same time. These eagles were probably young as research indicates older eagles will tend to stay away from feeding grounds that they are not used to, and the young ones will tend to be more opportunistic and look for feeding grounds that look like a good place to hunt. Apparently these two birds favored the cuisine of the Elk River.

Eagles have been seen up in the trees along the new rail trail near O’Brion and at other spots along the trail to Ivydale. This is the third time I have seen eagles hunting along the Elk River in the last five years. The bald eagle, as you know, is the national symbol of our great country and is the most recognized bird in the world. It is a rare gift to have these raptor birds as guests in our county where they feel at home even if it is just for a little hunting trip. If you get the opportunity to see these birds in action, sit back and watch the show.