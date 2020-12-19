<div><figure id="attachment_68179" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-68179" style="width: 339px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-68179" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/Erin-Wilson-edited.jpg" alt="" width="339" height="265" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/Erin-Wilson-edited.jpg 339w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/Erin-Wilson-edited-300x235.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 339px) 100vw, 339px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-68179" class="wp-caption-text">Erin Wilson of Wytheville is in the NRV Regional Jail after being arrested by Radford Police and charged with intent to distribute both marijuana and methamphetamine.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>RADFORD \u2014 A drug bust Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, by the Radford City Police Department in pursuant of a search warrant in the 1500 Block of Tyler Ave. resulted in the confiscation of two pounds of suspected methamphetamine along with about half a pound of marijuana and the arrest of Erin Wilson, 27, of Wytheville.<\/p>\n<p>Wilson was charged with possession with the intent to distribute more than one ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of methamphetamine. She is currently being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>