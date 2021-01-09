<div><figure id="attachment_64339" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-64339" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-64339" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/MAIN-3.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="646" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/MAIN-3.jpg 800w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/MAIN-3-300x242.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/MAIN-3-768x620.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/MAIN-3-600x485.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/MAIN-3-750x606.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-64339" class="wp-caption-text">The previous phase of construction on College Avenue cost approximately $1,400,000 and was a Revenue Sharing Program Project<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<hr>\n<p>Shawn Nowlin<br>\nshawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org<\/p>\n<p>Every time that Salem native Jaime Smith has walked down Main Street over the last several weeks, the same thought has always crossed her mind, \u201cI wonder when all of this construction will be done?\u201d<\/p>\n<p>According to Department of Community Development City Planner Benjamin Tripp, construction began last September and will conclude this spring, weather dependent.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to the brick sidewalks, new historic light poles, landscaping and overhead festival lighting, the city will also be adding left turn lanes at the intersections downtown to help with the flow of traffic.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cMost of the funding for the renovation project was awarded several years ago.\u00a0 The phase currently under construction cost approximately $900,000 and is a mix of Transportation Alternatives and Community Development Block Grant funding.\u00a0 The previous phase on College Avenue cost approximately $1,400,000 and was a Revenue Sharing Program Project,\u201d said Tripp.<\/p>\n<p>He added, \u201cThe section of streetscape between Thompson Memorial Drive and Market Street was awarded $3,629,869 in Smartscale funding, which has no local share.\u00a0 Two additional phases are funded through VDOT\u2019s Revenue Sharing Program having been awarded around a million dollars each as well.\u00a0 The phase currently under construction also directly supports roughly 15 construction jobs.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The definitive center of the city\u2019s small business scene, Salem\u2019s Main Street contains more than a dozen businesses ranging from craft stores to restaurants and is considered the heart of the community.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIt carries our identity, the story of who we are. The streetscape project is about taking control of that story.\u00a0Salem is an old and historic place, and it deserves a downtown that is worthy of our place in the region,\u201d Tripp said. \u201cThese streetscape improvements will help make Downtown Salem a more desirable business location, more of a regional destination and ensure that it has a bright future.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The Streetscape project is made up of several phases, and construction will continue over several years before the project is officially complete.\u00a0\u201cThe plan also reorganizes the on-street parking in a more efficient manner, allowing us to add the bump-outs for restaurants without losing parking, and in most cases adding to the number of public parking spaces,\u201d Tripp said.<\/p>\n<p>The upgrades being made downtown is expected to benefit Salem residents for years to come. Smith, like many others, is relieved that an end date is finally in sight. \u201cI can\u2019t wait until everything is done. My family and I will definitively be spending more time in the downtown area,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>More information can be found at salemva.gov.<\/p><\/div>