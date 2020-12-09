Michael Thomas Dowdy, 55, of Blacksburg, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Montgomery County on July 12, 1965.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Thomas “Tommy” Dowdy. He is survived by his mother, Mary Smith Dowdy; a sister, Carolyn Hughett; a niece, Dana Draughn; and several great nieces.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Smith Family Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmie Lee Price officiating.

Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.