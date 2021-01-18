<div><p class="western"><img class="size-medium wp-image-57302 alignleft" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Lawson-225x300.jpg" alt="" width="225" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Lawson-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Lawson-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Lawson-1152x1536.jpg 1152w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Lawson-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Lawson-750x1000.jpg 750w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Lawson-1140x1520.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Lawson.jpg 1536w" sizes="(max-width: 225px) 100vw, 225px">Douglas Axley Lawson, 82, of Natural Bridge Station, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021.<\/p>\n<p class="western">He was preceded in death by his parents, and recently a daughter-in-law, Anna Lane.<br>\nHe is survived by his wife, Janet Lawson; sons, Jeff and Steve Lawson and wife, Teresa; daughter, Rhonda Lawson Godbee and husband, Larry; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; step-son, Steve Webb and wife, Ginger; step-daughter, Lisa Webb Chambers and husband, Ernie, Jennifer Webb Powell and husband, Brian; brothers, Johnny and Charles \u201cPowder\u201d Lawson; sister, Betty Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews.<br>\nMemorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 23, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home.<\/p><\/div>