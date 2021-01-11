Donald T. Kight, retired Chief Master Sergeant, 86, died peacefully after battling heart complications in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Kight was born on August 8, 1934 in Leadmine, WV to Obie and Myrtle Kight. In July of 1954, right out of high school he joined the United States Air Force, beginning his career as a contracting officer. In 1956, Kight met his wife Edeltraud (Trudy) Kight while stationed at Fürstenfeldbruck Air Base, near Munich.

After serving for thirty years in the U.S Air Force (1984), including service in the Vietnam War, Kight served in the Corps of Engineers until his full retirement in 1998. During his time in Civil Service, he received his Associates in Science from Coastal Carolina University in 1991.

After retiring, he would dedicate his time to his growing family, volunteering at Centenary United Methodist Church, working with the Myrtle Beach Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V), and cheering for the Chanticleer Football team.

CMSgt. Kight was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving father, grandfather, and friend.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Trudy Kight; children, Rich Kight, Donald S. Kight, and Sandra Mason; his six grandchildren; his seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, his son, Thomas Kight, and Grandson, Jarrett Mason.

A viewing took place on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Goldfinch Funeral Home Murrells Inlet, 11528 Frontage Rd, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576, from 4-6p.m.The funeral graveside service was held on Saturday, January 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery, 2408 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 925, Myrtle Beach conducted the Honor Guard Services.

