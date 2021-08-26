RICHMOND, Va. (AP) \u2014 Dominion Energy will lease part of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal as part of a wind project off Virginia\u2019s coast, Gov. Ralph Northam\u2019s office announced Wednesday.\r\n\r\nUnder the agreement with the Port of Virginia, Dominion will use 72 acres of the deep-water, multi-use marine cargo terminal as a staging and pre-assembly area for the foundations and turbines that will be installed 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. The project could ultimately provide enough electricity to power 650,000 homes, Dominion has said.\r\n\r\nThe 10-year lease, valued at nearly $4.4 million annually, includes an option for two five-year renewals. The agreement includes significant upgrades to ensure the terminal can handle the weight of the large components used to build the turbines.\r\n\r\nDominion Energy\u2019s two-turbine pilot project is currently operating off Virginia Beach. Last month, federal officials announced the beginning of a review process for the project.