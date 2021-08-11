<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400">A domestic disturbance in Christiansburg on Saturday night, Aug. 7, resulted in the shooting by a police officer of a male holding a female at knife point.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">At about 10:57 p.m., members of the Christiansburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff\u2019s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Gold Drive.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Preliminary information from the scene indicated that upon arrival officers found a man holding a woman at knife point. Officers attempted to negotiate with the male, but he was non-compliant and began to cut the woman. At that point, a single shot was fired, hitting the man, who was subsequently airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was treated for the injury from his shooting. The woman was transported to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the knife attack.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Virginia State Police were contacted to conduct the criminal investigation into both the domestic incident and the law enforcement use of force. That investigation remains ongoing.<\/span><\/p><\/div>