By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN – A $9 million federal grant to the state Economic Development Department recently got DOGE’d. But the department and Gov. Patrick Morrisey both failed to answer questions about it.

The $9,011,588 grant came from the U.S Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration to support the state’s digital equity program. DOGE gives the termination date as May 9 and notes a total savings of $8,791,067.90.

The $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act, passed in 2021 as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, was intended to expand internet access for certain disadvantaged populations, according to the Associated Press. “It gave states and tribes flexibility to deliver high-speed internet access to families that could not afford it, computers to kids who did not have them, telehealth access to older adults in rural areas, and training and job skills to veterans.”

But President Trump announced in late May his intention to end it, AP reported.

