<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="768" height="440" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-17542" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/online_id_1615288646-768x440-1.png" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/online_id_1615288646-768x440-1.png 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/online_id_1615288646-768x440-1-300x172.png 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/online_id_1615288646-768x440-1-172x100.png 172w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/online_id_1615288646-768x440-1-600x344.png 600w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px">The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now offering more online service options for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Customers can now skip a trip to the DMV and instead visit dmvNOW.com to replace their commercial driver\u2019s license (CDL), driver\u2019s license learner\u2019s permit, driver privilege card or learner\u2019s permit, or limited duration driver\u2019s license, permit or CDL. Online\u00a0credential replacements are only available to customers age 18 and older. These transactions previously required an in-person visit.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cDMV continues to add online options to not only make service more convenient, but to create additional appointment opportunities for customers who need in-person service,\u201d said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. \u201cCustomers have come to rely on alternate means of service for every aspect of life during the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue to look for ways to meet new expectations.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginia is an innovator in online services and became the first state in the nation to offer secure online driver\u2019s license renewals in the 1990s. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DMV quickly navigated to an appointment-only operational model for in-person service and has increased the number of online transactions to over 50, necessitating fewer in-person visits and prioritizing the health and safety of customers and staff. Some of the most popular online transactions include vehicle registration renewals, driver\u2019s license renewals, and requests for vehicle and driver transcripts.\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Credentials ordered online are mailed to the applicant. Note,\u00a0the U.S. Postal Service advises it is experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19, and the delivery time for DMV materials may be delayed.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>