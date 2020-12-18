<div><div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_12629" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-12629" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="570" class="wp-image-12629 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Dinner1-1024x570.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Dinner1-1024x570.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Dinner1-300x167.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Dinner1-768x427.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Dinner1-600x334.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Dinner1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-12629" class="wp-caption-text">This year, organizers will repack the annual Christmas Dinner for pandemic safety. (Contributed photos from the 2019 event.)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E100" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">By Brandon Martin<\/p>\n<p id="E103" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">The annual \u201cRichard\u2019s Dinner,\u201d a meal held on Christmas Day, will still happen this year, after an alternate version of the dinner was approved by Gov. Ralph Northam.<\/p>\n<p id="E111" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">Scott Norman, organizer for the dinner each year, said the formal name for this year\u2019s event will be \u201cRichard\u2019s Ding-Dong Dash.\u201d<\/p>\n<p id="E114" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">Instead of dine-in guests at First Baptist Church, those looking for a hot meal may have them delivered directly to their home.<\/p>\n<p id="E123" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\u201cIt\u2019s like the childhood game,\u201d Norman said. \u201cAfter you\u2019ve ordered your food, the delivery driver will come up, sit your food down, ring your doorbell and take off. Instead of just an empty porch, the person will see a hot meal on their doorstep.\u201d<\/p>\n<p id="E126" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">In addition to delivery, Norman said people will be able to get food at the church in a drive-thru, manner that allows for coronavirus guidelines to be followed.<\/p>\n<p id="E130" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><img loading="lazy" width="300" height="213" class="alignright wp-image-12628 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Dinner3-300x213.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Dinner3-300x213.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Dinner3-1024x725.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Dinner3-768x544.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Dinner3-600x425.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Dinner3.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">About 200 volunteers help, serving in positions that include trained kitchen staff, servers, delivery drivers and in dispatch.<\/p>\n<p id="E137" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\u201cIt\u2019s not just me. We have an amazing crew of volunteers,\u201d Norman said. \u201cWe honestly couldn\u2019t do it without everyone chipping in, and they all do it with a smile on their face. It\u2019s rewarding for us too. Every time we serve someone, we feel like we are the ones, being blessed.\u201d<\/p>\n<p id="E142" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">This year\u2019s meal will consist of ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and desserts.<\/p>\n<p id="E149" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">Typically, desserts are donated, a tradition Norman said will continue this year.<\/p>\n<p id="E155" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">He asks that desserts be brought to the back door at First Baptist Church on Christmas Eve between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.<\/p>\n<p id="E157" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\u201cAll I ask is if you do come by, please follow the proper pandemic guidelines,\u201d he said. \u201cDon\u2019t just walk in without wearing a mask or anything like that.\u201d<\/p>\n<p id="E160" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">Norman said it is hard to estimate how many meals will be provided this year, but an addition this year is a partnership with the Henry County Food Pantry, Norman said of the collaboration that will allow boxes of food to be provided to those in need.<\/p>\n<p id="E178" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">He said each box will include about a weeks\u2019 worth of food. Delivery may be available in limited circumstances.<\/p>\n<p id="E186" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">The dinner itself began in the 1980\u2019s when Stuart Axelrod and Wayne Odachowski hosted the event at their diner, Sammie\u2019s.<\/p>\n<p id="E198" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\u201cThey started it because they really didn\u2019t want anybody to be alone on Christmas,\u201d Norman said. \u201cThat\u2019s really the spirit of the meal each year, and I\u2019m glad that we are able to continue in this year when more people might feel alone than normal. It\u2019s a way for us to say we are still thinking about you.\u201d<\/p>\n<p id="E203" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">In the early days of the event, Richard Sarver became \u201cthe brains of the operation,\u201d Norman said, adding that he began coordinating the dinner when Sarver stepped down.<\/p>\n<p id="E217" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">Sarver died in 2011, but his impact was so great that the annual dinner continues to bear his name.<\/p>\n<p id="E229" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">Norman said the dinner normally feeds around 2,500 people each year \u2013 a feat he intended to accomplish by himself this year if need be.<\/p>\n<p id="E237" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\u201cI never thought for a second that we wouldn\u2019t provide the dinner this year,\u201d Norman said. \u201cIf it were just me standing outside alone with my grill, I still would have found a way to have the dinner.\u201d<\/p>\n<p id="E239" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">Those interested in receiving a meal, whether delivery or drive-thru, are asked to pre-register by calling (276) 403-9557.<\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="pageBorders"><\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E249" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><\/div>\n<\/div><\/div>