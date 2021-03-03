<div><p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><b><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%"><img class="wp-image-61016 alignleft" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Dianne-Linkous.jpg" alt="" width="319" height="428" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Dianne-Linkous.jpg 1055w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Dianne-Linkous-224x300.jpg 224w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Dianne-Linkous-768x1030.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Dianne-Linkous-763x1024.jpg 763w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Dianne-Linkous-300x402.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Dianne-Linkous-600x805.jpg 600w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Dianne-Linkous.jpg 805w" sizes="(max-width: 319px) 100vw, 319px">White Sulphur Springs<\/span><\/b><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">-Dianne Elizabeth Linkous was born to Samuel David and Betty Graham Sarver on Christmas Eve of 1947 in Bluefield, WV.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Dianne passed from this life at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, WV on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Roger Sarver.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Left to cherish her memory are husband, Bob Linkous; daughter, Lanie Wood (Tony) and grandson, Landen Wood; brothers, Michael Sarver (Jill) and Kevin Sarver; nieces, nephews and special friends, Carolyn Lefler and Teri Veneable.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Nothing gave Dianne more joy than her family, her friends and Christmas. Dianne was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 46 years and a member of the White Sulphur Springs Junior Women\u2019s Club. She loved her \u201cSisters\u201d in the Sorority and those she worked with. Dianne was a hair stylist in her own beauty salon for 23 years and was employed by The Greenbrier for 20 years.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Her family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to everyone who has shown concern.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions be made on Dianne\u2019s behalf to: Dream Tree, c\/o Greenbrier Hotel, 101 Main Street West, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Due to Covid 19 regulations and concerns the family will have private graveside services.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/span><\/p><\/div>