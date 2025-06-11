By Bob Hertzel for the Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN — All good things must come to an end, they say, and so it is with what was the greatest season in West Virginia baseball history.

But was it an end? Or was it a beginning?

Yes, WVU’s bid to reach the College World Series ended with two humbling defeats in the heat and humidity of Louisiana in their second straight Super Regional, but can you really call it a defeat when you have set a school record for victories, when you won the Big 12 regular season championship outright, when you won a Regional championship?

Is parting really such sweet sorrow?

“I don’t get sad about baseball results,” Steve Sabins, the fist-year Mountaineers coach, said in the early morning hours after his team’s season had come to an end. “I get sad about the group of people that you work with for a year straight to try to build something special — which this group did — won’t ever get to be together again. There is some sort of finality with that final out, that you’re not going to get to be with that same group of kids.

