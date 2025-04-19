The Mingo Messenger

MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College announced that Dr. Corley Dennison has been appointed as interim president of the institution, effective April 7.

Dennison currently serves as vice chancellor emeritus for academic affairs at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. With decades of experience in higher education leadership, teaching and administration, School officials said Dennison brings a deep commitment to academic excellence and student success.

A native of Sutton, Dennison earned his bachelor’s degree from James Madison University in 1976. He began his professional career in commercial radio before transitioning to public broadcasting in 1980 as operations manager at KXCV-FM, an NPR member station at Northwest Missouri State University.

