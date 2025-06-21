By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – For the first time in recent Virginia elections, the full Democratic statewide ticket is running without campaign contributions from Dominion Energy, one of the commonwealth’s largest electric utilities and most influential political donors.
Campaign finance records show Democratic nominees Abigail Spanberger, Ghazala Hashmi and Jay Jones have not accepted money from Dominion or its political affiliates during the 2025 election cycle. Spanberger is running for governor, Hashmi for lieutenant governor and Jones for attorney general.
Dominion has historically given to both parties but remains active only on the Republican side so far this year.
The company has contributed more than $1.27 million to Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is seeking reelection, and $226,000 to Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is running for governor.
In contrast, Clean Virginia’s affiliated political action committee has become a top donor to the Democratic ticket.
The Charlottesville-based group supports candidates who favor utility regulation reforms and has long opposed Dominion’s political influence.
Records show Clean Virginia’s PAC gave to Spanberger, Hashmi and Jones in the lead-up to the June primary.
Virginia is one of just a few states that places no limits on how much individuals, corporations or unions can contribute to state candidates, according to a 2023 report by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
“Virginia, and some other states, have no contribution limits,” Brendan Glavin, director of insights at OpenSecrets, said in an email to The Center Square. “Most states have limits on what can be given to state candidates, PACs, and parties. In either case, they may ban corporate contributions altogether. Over 20 states do.”
Dominion did not respond to a request for comment.
Although Democrats have taken Dominion money in the past, this year’s top three candidates have not. Jones publicly pledged early in his campaigns to reject contributions from regulated utilities.
Social media backlash over Dominion’s donations to former attorney general candidate Shannon Taylor also gained traction after her concession, suggesting the issue remains politically charged for some voters.
The general election could sharpen those contrasts as candidates continue to define their positions on energy, regulation and corporate influence in state politics.
The divide also highlights growing scrutiny over utility influence in policy making, especially as Virginia’s leaders debate the future of clean energy, electricity rates and grid reliability.
Leave a Reply