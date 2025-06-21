By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — Acknowledging the historical link between the end of Black slavery in the U.S. and the creation of the State of West Virginia, Democratic lawmakers urged their colleagues and Gov. Patrick Morrisey to make Juneteenth an official state holiday.

House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, and Del. Hollis Lewis, D-Kanawha – two of the West Virginia Legislature’s three Black members – held a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding Juneteenth, the final emancipation of Black slaves during the Civil War.

“This is more than just people of color – Black people,” Hornbuckle said. “It is very important that we understand what Juneteenth is. It is about having hope through uncertain times, courage to fight, strength, and resilience. What is more West Virginia than that? That is our story. And so, we, out of any state, need to be the ones that are recognizing that, because it’s our story.”

Morrisey issued a proclamation Wednesday commemorating Juneteenth and recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S.

