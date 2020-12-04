By Brandon Martin

The state has been abuzz lately after Gov. Ralph Northam announced his support for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Currently, Northam is working with lawmakers to finalize legislation on the issue in advance of the 2021 General Assembly session set to convene on Jan. 13.

“It’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia,” Northam said. “Our Commonwealth has an opportunity to be the first state in the South to take this step, and we will lead with a focus on equity, public health, and public safety. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this right.”

As legislators debate the issue, local community members have differing opinions on the subject.

“What is done by legislative acts, we follow the law,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said. “I don’t agree with it. I personally do not think that is a positive but what is handed down by the state, we will follow the laws and we will be professional.”

Perry said his personal opposition comes from underlying dangers that could be associated with marijuana.

“I think marijuana is very much a gateway drug and I think it starts people on the way to intoxicants where they are pursuing a high when that (marijuana) doesn’t fulfill an addiction anymore,” he said.

This is an opinion that Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith also holds.

“The moral implications of legalizing marijuana far outweigh the legal implications,” he said. “We’re basically saying to an entire generation of kids that it’s okay to smoke pot in your parent’s backyard, and that is wrong in my opinion.”

Based on his 26 years in law enforcement, Smith said marijuana has a propensity to lead to hard drugs.

“In the thousands of hard drug distribution cases that I have been involved with over the years, marijuana use was always the catalyst that led to harder drug use” of substances such as methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, Smith said. “The term gateway drug is entirely accurate.”

This term is disputed by proponents of recreational marijuana, however.

Cameron Post and his father have operated The Hemp Post on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville for a little more than a year, and he sees the issue as more complex.

“Marijuana can be a gateway drug. I’ve seen where people would start off smoking marijuana and when it wasn’t readily available, they would turn to other things. I don’t think it necessarily makes you want to do other drugs though,” Post said.

He added that the concept of a gateway drug is often used too broadly and often only used exclusively as a talking point against marijuana.

“In that sense, anything can be a gateway drug,” Post said. “Alcohol or nicotine could be considered a gateway drug if you frame the argument in the right way.There is also the other side where many people have credited marijuana for getting them off harder drugs.”

Post noted recent studies in which scientists found that marijuana could be an “off ramp” from opioids instead of a gateway.

For example, a 2016 study conducted at the University of Michigan found that “patients using medical marijuana to control chronic pain reported a 64 percent reduction in their use of more traditional prescription pain medications known as opioids.”

“We’re in the midst of an opioid epidemic and we need to figure out what to do about it,” said Kevin Boehnke, lead author of the study and doctoral student in the School of Public Health’s Department of Environmental Health Sciences. “I’m hoping our research continues a conversation of cannabis as a potential alternative for opioids.”