SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season went up 10% compared with a year ago, wildlife officials said.

Hunters killed 42,674 deer from Nov. 22 through Dec. 5. There were 38,785 deer killed during the 2020 period, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the Division of Natural Resources.

The most deer were killed in Greenbrier, Hampshire, Randolph and Jackson counties.

Wildlife resources chief Paul Johansen said below-average oak mast conditions may have allowed hunters to better track deer movements.

He said deer kills increased 31% in the southeastern corner of the state and 20% in the southwest, while the northcentral section saw a decline.

The archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons continue through Dec. 31, while muzzleloader deer season runs from Dec. 13 to 19.