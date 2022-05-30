GENEVA, Ohio (AP) — Gallaudet sprinter Eric Gregory won the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division III national championships Saturday, becoming the first national champion for the Washington, D.C., school that serves students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Gregory, a sophomore, won the final in 46.19 seconds, improving on his own school record. Gregory later finished third in the 200.

Thanks to Gregory’s 16 points, Gallaudet finished 17th in the team standings, its best showing at an NCAA national championship.

“I feel really good about my performance at the national championship meet. I came into this year looking to make up for two lost years (due to COVID-19) and get Gallaudet and my name out there,” Gregory said. “Now people know my name and will remember me.”

