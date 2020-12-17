<div><a href="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/pa-sports\/hunters-harvest-38776-bucks-during-wv-buck-firearms-season\/attachment\/boe12-7-204\/"><img width="800" height="600" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/BOE12.7.204.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/BOE12.7.204.jpg 800w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/BOE12.7.204-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/BOE12.7.204-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/BOE12.7.204-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/BOE12.7.204-750x563.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><\/a>\n<a By Heather Clower
The Parsons Advocate
 
            "What we wanted to do was talk about the good," began Davis Thomas Elementary Middle School Principal Neil "Steelie" Kisamore as he addressed the Board of Education.  He thanked Superintendent Alicia Lambert, Facilities/Athletic Director Jonathan Hicks, and all central office staff for being proactive to secure the technology to assist students when school goes remote as well as the board for voting to provide the interventionist position at his school.
           
            Kisamore began a slideshow of photos highlighting some of the upgrades made to the facility including but not limited to new carpeting in the preschool room, new entryway flooring, and the doorways at the main entrance.\u00a0 He shifted gears to show the needs of the school, such as bathroom sinks, refinishing of the bathroom stall doors, and addressing water issues causing paint peeling on the interior block walls.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 The students took a benchmark test within the first days of returning to school using a new platform called iReady.\u00a0 Kisamore admitted the results were not great, but after being out of school since March and using a new testing program, it was expected.\u00a0 The students will be testing again in early January which growth is hoped to be seen.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 Jeanelle Paul, DTEMS Interventionist spoke next to explain how she has been working with students in a reading program.\u00a0 Phonics screenings were conducted to identify the students needing additional assistance followed by developing schedules to fit the schedule models set in place due to the pandemic.\u00a0 \u201cI found that I think it was 57% of the third grade class was considered high risk and their phonics skills were kindergarten, first grade level,\u201d said Paul.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 She continued to share the challenges of working in intervention in the midst of a pandemic and how she is overcoming these challenges both in person and virtually.\u00a0 \u201cI prepared packets for kids that I had been working with every day and sent that home,\u201d she explained.\u00a0 She also utilized an online reading program and offered virtual instruction as well.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 \u201cThe students are very lucky to have you there,\u201d proclaimed Board Member Cathy Hebb.\u00a0 Superintendent Alicia Lambert asked Paul if she felt that her students would show growth with the next benchmark tests to be administered after the first of the year.\u00a0 Paul responded, \u201cI feel like some of them definitely will,\u201d though shares many concerns over being remote.\u00a0 \u201cI\u2019ve definitely shown great improvements over some of the kids that I have,\u201d she added.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 Anne Farmer, DTEMS Guidance Counselor, added how happy she is with how much the school staff has been able to accomplish in a short amount of time.\u00a0 \u201cAt the beginning of the year, obviously we were really concerned about our students social and emotional well-being,\u201d she began.\u00a0 \u201cWe know that chronic stress and living in chaotic environments, living in poverty, these can all be traumatizing for students,\u201d Farmer continued.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 Feeling that it was detrimental for the staff to understand what trauma is and how it impacts the livelihoods of the students, Farmer coordinated a training program to aid in understanding self-regulation techniques.\u00a0 \u201cThis is the beginning of our journey to becoming a trauma sensitive school,\u201d she explained.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 Trauma is a highly objective experience that happens on a regular basis, not only during a pandemic justifying the need for understanding and training by the staff.\u00a0 Farmer showed a list of traumatic experiences that highlighted ones that are known to be currently affecting students within their school.\u00a0 \u201cOne in four children has had some exposure to trauma,\u201d quoted Farmer from the National Child Trauma Stress Network, which impacts the way a child learns and their ability to control behaviors.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 DTEMS received funding for a school-wide training which assists in recognizing the needs of the students and providing strategies for self-calming and regulation techniques.\u00a0 Farmer provided an overview of a guidance lesson that was used across kindergarten through fifth grade.\u00a0 This program allows for the students to use sign language to indicate what zone they are in based on their emotional well-being which helps Farmer and teachers address those child\u2019s needs.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">To close her presentation, Farmer highlighted how her time is spent within the school and what areas she is focusing on.\u00a0 Data is being collected in efforts to record the effectiveness of the program which is showing progress thus far.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">Kisamore commended Paul and Farmer for their work at DTEMS and stated that his entire staff is committed to the well-being and education of their students.\u00a0 \u201cHaving the counselor in the building may be the reason we have not had a single referral (behavioral) yet,\u201d said Kisamore.\u00a0 \u201cI\u2019m just very grateful you\u2019ve allowed this position to come to Davis Thomas, it\u2019s just so impactful as well as the intervention position,\u201d he added.\u00a0 President Tim Turner commented, \u201cIt sounds like you\u2019re doing a really great job and I think the data driving what you\u2019re doing is great and I think you\u2019ve made great progress in the short amount of time you\u2019ve been able to be at the school and in the short amount of time you\u2019ve been with the kids.\u201d\u00a0 Board Member Jessica Wamsley shared her gratitude to Kisamore, Paul, and Farmer for their dedication to the students and treating them \u201cas individuals instead of part of the sum.\u201d<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">Turner asked for a motion to approve the consent agenda items with a motion made by Hebb and a second from Vice President Daniel \u201cChopper\u201d Evans.\u00a0 Lambert moved into personnel making a recommendation to accept the resignation of Dian Pennington Shifflett as the extra-curricular custodian at the TCBOE Annex effective December 31, 2020.\u00a0 Evans and Wamsley made a motion of approval with all in favor.\u00a0 Within professional employment, it was suggested to employ Kenzie Kyle, Leah Underwood, Lindsay Kines, and William Chaise Robertson as substitute teachers for the 2020-2021 school year.\u00a0 All members voted in favor of the recommendation.\u00a0 Lastly, Lambert recommended hiring Christina Nelson as a substitute aide for the 2020-2021 school year.\u00a0 Evans and Wamsley made motions in favor with all in agreement.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">A lease agreement between Tucker County Board of Education and Mountaintop Public Library in Davis was presented for review and approval by the board.\u00a0 Hebb made a motion to approve the lease agreement with Evans offering a second with all in favor.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">The board shifted focus to COVID-19 when Lambert handed out data regarding the pandemic.\u00a0 The document listed the top 15 counties in W.Va. with the highest infection rates along with their color designation on both the Harvard Map and that of Gov. Jim Justice.\u00a0 According to the graph, Tucker County is the eighth worst county based on infection rate, however out of all 15 counties; Tucker County is listed as red on the Harvard Map but green on Gov. Justice\u2019s.\u00a0 The other 14 counties are all listed on both maps as red or a combination of red and orange.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">The Harvard Map indicated colors based on the infection rate per hundred thousand population over a 14 rolling day period.\u00a0 When utilizing that map, Tucker County would turn red once the active cases hit 25.\u00a0 The map developed by Gov. Justice calculates their color designations based on percent positives out of all tests being administered.\u00a0 The issue arises when healthy people get tested regularly as a result of employment requirements which drive the numbers down keeping Tucker County in the green category.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">Lambert also shed light on five W.Va. counties that are designated as both red and green on the maps with Tucker having the highest infection rate of 92.95%.\u00a0 The next worst county with a red and green color code is Randolph County which has a 54.27% infection rate. \u201cIt makes it a little more evident we have an issue in our county,\u201d said Lambert.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">Close contact has been kept with James Snyder with the Tucker County Health Department throughout the pandemic.\u00a0 Lambert stated, \u201cJames\u2019 prediction is it\u2019s going to get worse through mid-January,\u201d with the thought that these effects are stemming from Thanksgiving gatherings and expects the numbers to continue to climb with Christmas and New Years upcoming.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">Evans asked how many school staff and students were currently affected by the virus with Lambert responding there are seven current positives, two individuals who are not counted as positives but are still ill, and 35 staff and students in quarantine.\u00a0 He also asked about the requirements of job shadowing, which Lambert stated last year the state waived those requirements and anticipates the same, which may also include community service and volunteer hours.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">Lambert submitted her document to the W.Va. Department of Education to show how difficult it is for her and all county superintendents and board members to make decisions on how to proceed with such a large discrepancy in information.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">Discussion commenced on students with IEP and staff still attending school, a new wave of notices of intent to homeschool, and the unknown of moving forward with what is best for all involved.\u00a0 The TCBOE will meet again on Monday, December 21 at 4:30 p.m. where the National Honor Society inductees from last school year will be recognized.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">Editor\u2019s note:\u00a0 According to an announcement made on the Tucker County Schools Facebook, due to a continued increase in positive Coronavirus cases within the county, Tucker County Schools will be operating remotely until after Christmas.\u00a0 Arrangements will be made to assist struggling students and any parent that feels their child is struggling should reach out to their schools<\/p><\/div>