<br><p>By Dave Helmick<\/p>\n<p>TuckerCountySports.Com<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>FRANKLIN \u2013 The Davis-Thomas Girls\u2019 Basketball team traveled to Pendleton County on Monday March 15th. \u00a0\u00a0The Lady Bears fell in the contest 38-30.\u00a0 Isabella Bennett led Davis-Thomas in scoring with 12 points.\u00a0 Allison Liller and Kelslyn Whitehair added 8 points each for the Lady Bears in the loss.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>MOUNT STORM \u2013 The Lady Bears traveled to Union on Tuesday March 16th for a varsity only game.\u00a0 Davis-Thomas got the win by the final score of 29-20.\u00a0 Kelslyn Whitehair led the Lady Bears with 13 points and Isabella Bennett had 6 points for Davis-Thomas in the victory.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>THOMAS \u2013 The Davis-Thomas Girls\u2019 Basketball team hosted East Hardy on Friday March 19th.\u00a0 The Lady Cougars took the win over the Lady Bears by the score of 36-17.\u00a0 Isabella Bennett and Kelslyn Whitehair led the Lady Bears in scoring with 6 points each in the Davis-Thomas loss.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>WARM SPRINGS \u2013 The Lady Bears traveled to Warm Springs for a game on Saturday March 20th.\u00a0 Davis-Thomas lost in a close contest 22-15.\u00a0 Raven Mathews led Davis-Thomas with 8 points and Kelsyln Whitehair added 4 points in the Lady Bears road loss.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>THOMAS \u2013 The Davis-Thomas Girls\u2019 Basketball team hosted Petersburg on Tuesday March 23rd.\u00a0 The visiting Lady Vikings took to game by the score of 36-24.\u00a0 The Lady Bears were led in scoring by Raven Mathews with 9 points and Kelslyn Whitehair chipped in with 7 points in the Davis-Thomas loss.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>THOMAS \u2013 The Lady Bears hosted Tygarts Valley on Thursday March 25th.\u00a0 Davis-Thomas got the victory by the score of 26-21.\u00a0 Kelslyn Whitehair led the Lady Bears with 9 points and Raven Mathews added 6 points in the Davis-Thomas win.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>The Lady Bears with be back in action tonight Wednesday March 31st at home against Union.\u00a0 The Davis-Thomas Girls\u2019 will then host Pendleton County on Thursday April 1st and then the Lady Bears will play Tucker Valley at TCHS on Saturday April 3rd.\u00a0 \u00a0For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.<\/p>\r\n