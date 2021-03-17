<div><p>By Dave Helmick<\/p>\n<p>TuckerCountySports.Com<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>MOOREFIELD \u2013 The Davis-Thomas Girls\u2019 and Boys\u2019 Basketball teams opened their season on the road at Moorefield on Tuesday March 9th.\u00a0 In the first game of the night the Davis-Thomas Girls\u2019 fell in the contest 28-12.\u00a0 Raven Matthews led Davis-Thomas with 6 points and Kelslyn Whitehair added 4 points in the loss for the Lady Bears.\u00a0 In the Boys\u2019 JV game Davis-Thomas fell in a close game 18-13.\u00a0 Cayden Arnold led Davis-Thomas with 8 points and John Rivera added 3 points in the Bears JV loss.\u00a0 The Davis-Thomas Boys\u2019 varsity got the win over Moorefield 41-27.\u00a0 Trevan Bonner led the Bears in scoring with 24 points and Cole Carr chipped in with 9 points in the win for Davis-Thomas.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>ROMNEY \u2013 The Davis-Thomas Girls\u2019 and Boys\u2019 Basketball teams traveled to Romney for 3 games on Thursday March 11th.\u00a0 In the first contest the Lady Bears fell by the score of 37-27.\u00a0 Raven Matthews led Davis-Thomas with 13 points and Isabella Bennett added 7 points in the loss for Davis-Thomas.\u00a0 The Boys\u2019 JV game Davis-Thomas picked up the win 25-18.\u00a0 Logan Shahan scored a team high 11 points for the Bears and Emmet Felton chipped in 5 points in the Davis-Thomas JV victory.\u00a0 The Bears Boys\u2019 varsity also got the win at Romney 35-28.\u00a0 Trevan Bonner led Davis-Thomas with 20 points and Reid Kisamore added 5 points in the Bears win.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>HAMBLETON \u2013 The Davis-Thomas Girls\u2019 and Boys\u2019 Basketball teams ended the busy week with games at TCHS against Tucker Valley on Saturday March 13th.\u00a0 In the first game of the day the Lady Bears fell in the contest to Tucker Valley by the final score of 34-28.\u00a0 The Boys\u2019 Bears JV team fell in the second game of the day 22-14.\u00a0 Because of lack of players the JV game was just 2 quarters.\u00a0 Logan Shahan led the Davis-Thomas JV with 7 points and John Rivera added 5 points in the Bears JV loss.\u00a0 The varsity game went back and forth and Davis-Thomas pulled out the close win by the final score of 47-44.\u00a0 Trevan Bonner led the Bears in scoring with 26 points and Logan Shahan chipped in with 8 points in the Davis-Thomas win.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>The Davis-Thomas teams with be back in action on Thursday March 18th at home against Moorefield.\u00a0 The Bears teams will then travel to Warm Springs for an afternoon contest on Saturday March 20th.\u00a0 For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.<\/p><\/div>