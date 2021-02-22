<div><p><img class="size-full wp-image-47250" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/02\/Davis2.10.21.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="600" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/02\/Davis2.10.21.jpg 800w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/02\/Davis2.10.21-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/02\/Davis2.10.21-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/02\/Davis2.10.21-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/02\/Davis2.10.21-750x563.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><span style="color: #a0a0a0;font-size: 12px;text-align: center">The Davis Town Council met for the first time since early December to address business and move forward with municipal projects.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><em>By Heather Clower<br>\nThe Parsons Advocate<\/em><\/p>\n<p>The Davis Town Council met recently for the first time since before Christmas due to an outbreak of Covid-19.\u00a0 All members were present to hear from newly elected county officials, Prosecuting Attorney Savannah Hull-Wilkins, Sheriff Jake Kopec, and Commissioner Mike Rosenau.<\/p>\n<p>Wilkins began by stating she and the others, \u201cWanted to be a presence.\u201d\u00a0 They attended Thomas City Council last month and plan to make rounds throughout the county to be accessible.\u00a0 Rosenau stated in addition, he wishes to become more familiar with projects going on in Davis such as the sewer project. Kopec added, \u201cWe are here as a resource for you.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Mayor Doug Martin offered an opportunity for the Council or other guests to ask questions to the county officials.\u00a0 Councilman Al Tomson responded by acknowledging the drive-thru vaccine clinics being held in Parsons and how well they are coordinated.\u00a0 Rosenau commended OEM Director Kevin White, James Snyder with the Tucker County Health Department, and the numerous volunteers for their work on the event.<\/p>\n<p>Town Clerk Joni Felton asked Rosenau for a time to meet where they could discuss concerns pertaining to the EMS Building in Davis.\u00a0 Rosenau stated he would be happy to do so, being that much of that business occurred between his terms as Commissioner.\u00a0 J. Felton explained that there was a rock wall built on the side of the building where the restrooms are that was intended to be used as a concession stand for when the ball field was in use.\u00a0 \u201cWe wanted to close that in and we were told no because it would set off the fire alarm,\u201d said J. Felton.\u00a0 The Town agreed to purchase and install roll-up doors to enclose the area that would be rolled up with air circulating while in use.\u00a0 Rosenau said when he comes for the meeting, he would bring Maintenance Director Joe Long so he could evaluate the situation.\u00a0 \u201cThey didn\u2019t even ask us what we were putting in there,\u201d said J. Felton.  "Who made the decision?" asked Rosenau.  "Terry Silk and Lowell," she responded.  "Well, anyway," said Rosenau before several erupted in laughter.  The goal of the Town is to make the facility useful to the citizens and offer more opportunities.

Councilman Ted Helmick provided a lengthy list of projects that the Town Employees have been working on in addition to keeping up with the snow removal since the last meeting in early December.  Pictured left to right our Councilmen John Felton, Terry Helmick, Councilwoman Jeannette Tekavec Ware, and Mayor Doug Martin.

Karen Peterson thanked Sheriff J.E. Kopec for his attendance with him responding, \u201cI don\u2019t know if you\u2019ve noticed a greater police presence up here, it\u2019s because I\u2019m mandating two-hour patrols on the mountain per shift so four hours a day.\u201d\u00a0 He said he has noticed quicker response times for requests for service with officers already on patrol in the area.\u00a0 \u201cIt\u2019s just utilizing the resources we have better and more efficient to better serve the community,\u201d stated Sheriff Kopec.\u00a0 He shared some of his plans and resources for training the officers which include an active shooter course.<\/p>\n<p>Rosenau then mentioned a small park area with a basketball court that he had concerns over the condition of that could lead to an injury.\u00a0 He stated when he meets with the Council he would appreciate the opportunity to be taken around and shown other areas of concern to help him become familiar with their municipality needs and assets.\u00a0 Finding funding to help provide improvements for that park was something he would like to assist with, mentioning the Parks and Recreation Committee may be a place to start.\u00a0 J. Felton stated they had done so in the past, however, they were denied because \u201cThey didn\u2019t feel it was worthwhile.\u201d\u00a0 They were also told it was because they didn\u2019t have enough children in the area to warrant spending the money.\u00a0 Rosenau suggested if communication is improved and teamwork is implemented, \u201cyou will see a difference.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Wilkins stated she and Rosenau have been looking into the county boards and their bi-laws to ensure all requirements are being met to best represent the entire county and carry out the mission of that board.<\/p>\n<p>Tomson made a motion to return to the regular session with Councilman John Felton making a second.\u00a0 The minutes from the December 9, 2020 meeting were approved unanimously before moving into Committee Reports.\u00a0 The accounts payable were provided within their packets which Martin explained he received a request for a waterworks payment in the amount of $283,931.88.\u00a0 Tomson made a motion with Councilwoman Jeannette Tekavec Ware offering a second with all in favor.<\/p>\n<p>Councilman Terry Helmick provided a list of jobs completed since December 6, 2020, stating, \u201cThe guys have been busy.\u201d\u00a0 He commended them on doing an excellent job keeping up with the snow removal throughout the town and keeping the roads passable.\u00a0 The contract for Sewer Operator Dave Smigal for $1,000 per month from January 13, 2021, to January 12, 2022, was up for approval.\u00a0 After a brief discussion and a request for monthly reports to be submitted to Town Hall on paper, the contract was approved pending changes agreed upon.<\/p>\n<p>The Davis Town Council went into an Executive Session to discuss personnel and returned stating no decisions were made.\u00a0 The Parks and Recreation Committee is looking for funds to upgrade the playground equipment and parks.\u00a0 Any citizens with concerns or suggestions are urged to contact Town Hall.<\/p>\n<p>Martin received a letter from the Department of Environmental Protection requesting a status update on the feasibility study.\u00a0 He contacted Region VII and asked for an updated schedule, which they provided and was forwarded on to the DEP.<\/p>\n<p>Two building permits were submitted to build two homes on Fairfax Avenue.\u00a0 The permits were approved with a motion from Tomson and Felton with all in favor.\u00a0 Extreme endeavors documents outlining what is needed to fully utilize the project two years ago for the new water valves.\u00a0 The total came to $8,900 and was unanimously approved.<\/p>\n<p>A document titled Set Back and Yard Requirements was offered to the Council for consideration which is made to require spacing between buildings within town limits.\u00a0 This proposal came about due to an issue that arose within Davis.\u00a0 The suggestions on the document are three feet between buildings and 10 feet in the back and front.\u00a0 Council will review the suggestion and discuss it at the next meeting.<\/p>\n<p>A request to replace the front door to include a storm door and new awning on the front of the Town Hall was submitted.\u00a0 Martin agreed these upgrades are much needed for the building.\u00a0 Helmick and Ware motioned to seek out quotes for the project with all in favor.<\/p>\n<p>The Highlands Trail Foundation is seeking interested members with applications available at the Town Hall.\u00a0 A motion was made to pay the bills and the meeting was adjourned.\u00a0 The Davis Town Council will meet again on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.<\/p><\/div>