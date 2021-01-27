<div><p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><b><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%"><img class="wp-image-53250 alignleft" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-David-Hinkley.jpg" alt="" width="282" height="382" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-David-Hinkley.jpg 455w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-David-Hinkley-221x300.jpg 221w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-David-Hinkley-300x407.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 282px) 100vw, 282px">Lewisburg<\/span><\/b><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">-David Stephen Hinkley, 65, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">He was born Apr. 9, 1955, at Ronceverte, a son of the late Bobby T. and Wanda Mae Keeney Hinkley.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">David was a retired Deputy Sheriff, was a member of the WV Deputy Sheriff\u2019s Association, was a former EMT with Alderson and Monroe County Ambulance Squads, was a former member of Alderson Fire Department and was a Marine Corp. Veteran.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Nicole Hinkley.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">He is survived by daughter, Sabrina Kay Hash and husband James of Alderson; two sons, Daniel Jay Hinkley of Alderson and David Austin Hinkley of Covington, VA; grandchildren, Briana Boggs, Abigail Hinkley, Carter Hinkley, Hunter Hinkley, Dakota Danner, James R. Hash, Angelique Hash, Victor Hash, Evan Plott, Shawn Hash, Alicea Hash, Gabriel Hash, and A-Lynn Hinkley; two great-grandchildren, Kingston Boggs and Greyson Hash; sister, Pam Shields of Alderson; two brothers, Bobby Hinkley and wife Diana of Ronceverte and Gary Hinkley of Lewisburg.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">A walk-through visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte followed by a service at 7 p.m. <\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Per his wishes, cremation will follow the service.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Alderson Fire Department & EMS, P.O. Box 647 Alderson, WV 24910.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">\u00a0<\/span><\/p><\/div>