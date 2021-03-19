<div><figure id="attachment_77956" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77956" style="width: 1014px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77956" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/buckner-for-supervisers-board.jpg" alt="" width="1014" height="852" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/buckner-for-supervisers-board.jpg 1014w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/buckner-for-supervisers-board-300x252.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/buckner-for-supervisers-board-768x645.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/buckner-for-supervisers-board-600x504.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/buckner-for-supervisers-board-750x630.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 1014px) 100vw, 1014px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77956" class="wp-caption-text">Dale Buckner to run for county board of supervisors<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<hr>\n<p>Dale Buckner, a long-time resident of Montgomery County, has announced plans to seek the Republican nomination for the District D seat on the county\u2019s board of supervisors.<\/p>\n<p>Buckner said Thursday he would be a tireless worker for the interests of the people. He has lived in the Pilot community for the past 39 years and is a graduate of Christiansburg High School.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI will actively listen to you and be a voice for everyone,\u201d Buckner said. \u201cI will be a strong supporter of law enforcement and first responders and a non-wavering supporter of the Second Amendment.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>His platform also includes support for quality education opportunities for all students with a safe- learning environment with school resource officers; high-speed internet for all citizens in the county and better road maintenance and infrastructure while keeping taxes low.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI will never participate in unnecessary spending of county money,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<p>The District D seat is currently held by Republican Todd King, who has yet to announce his candidacy for re-election.<\/p><\/div>