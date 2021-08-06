<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_20517" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-20517" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" class="wp-image-20517 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="768" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett11.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-20517" class="wp-caption-text">The annual Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-in will be held Saturday, Aug. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. Cliff Stone, Treasurer of the Greater Bassett Area Community Inc., said between 250 and 350 vehicles are on display during a normal year.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0By Taylor Boyd<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">After a pandemic-induced hiatus last year, the annual Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In is on this year.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" class="size-medium wp-image-20518 alignright" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett12-300x300.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett12-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett12-1022x1024.jpg 1022w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett12-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett12-768x769.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett12-600x601.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett12-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett12-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett12-350x350.jpg 350w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett12-750x751.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett12.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Bassett Furniture.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Cliff Stone, treasurer of Greater Bassett Area Community Inc., said the organization decided to hold the event because limits on the number of those attending a gathering was recently removed.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe didn\u2019t want to be in violation of that (order), especially when we\u2019re on Bassett Furniture property,\u201d he said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Stone said the public is invited to attend free of charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring their antique and classic cars to show off to their next-door neighbors and others attending the event.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Food trucks will be onsite as well as a DJ playing music, and other vendors selling confectionaries like fried pies and doughnuts. A 50\/50 drawing will be held to benefit local charities. No pets, tents, or burnouts are allowed.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt\u2019s a family event. We have a lot of family and a lot of children,\u201d he said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">While the cruise-in is scheduled to start at 3 p.m., Stone said some arrive around noon to get a good spot.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt\u2019s right by the river, and people jockey for that spot where they can get the shade first,\u201d he said, chuckling.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/highway-57-cruise-in-on-track-for-this-year\/bassett2-3\/"><img width="300" height="225" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett2-300x225.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett2-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett2-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett2-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett2-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett2-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/highway-57-cruise-in-on-track-for-this-year\/bassett10\/"><img width="300" height="225" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett10-300x225.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett10-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett10-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett10-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett10-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett10-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett10.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/highway-57-cruise-in-on-track-for-this-year\/bassett5\/"><img width="300" height="225" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett5-300x225.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett5-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett5-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett5-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett5-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett5-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett5.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/highway-57-cruise-in-on-track-for-this-year\/bassett4-2\/"><img width="300" height="225" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett4-300x225.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett4-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett4-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett4-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett4-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett4-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett4.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/highway-57-cruise-in-on-track-for-this-year\/bassett8\/"><img width="300" height="225" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett8-300x225.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett8-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett8-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett8-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett8-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett8-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett8.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/highway-57-cruise-in-on-track-for-this-year\/bassett9\/"><img width="300" height="225" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett9-300x225.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett9-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett9-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett9-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett9-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett9-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett9.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">During a normal year, Stone said 1,500 to 2,500 people attend the event, with 250 to 350 vintage cars on display.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe\u2019ve had people come from Greensboro, Winston-Salem, (N.C.). and we get a lot of folks from the Reidsville area, we get Rocky Mount, a few from Roanoke,\u201d he said. Cars from Kentucky, West Virginia, and New York have also been displayed.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">While the event last year was cancelled due to the pandemic, Stone said the group does not plan to cancel the event due to rising COVID-19 cases.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cNot unless we get restricted by the governor to do so. I think most responsible people, and that\u2019s the people we kind of hope to attract, has had their vaccine. We hope it\u2019s not cancelled,\u201d he said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" class="aligncenter wp-image-20519 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett13-1024x326.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="326" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett13-1024x326.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett13-300x95.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett13-768x244.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett13-1536x489.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett13-2048x651.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett13-600x191.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett13-750x239.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Bassett13-1140x363.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">Other cruise-in events are planned for Saturday, September 18, and Saturday, October 16.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cAt the October event, we will have the old-time race car drivers, the champions of the past. Some of them even have their modified and late models, and different cars that they ran,\u201d Stone said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">At the last October event, 20 to 22 old champions including Johnny Bryant and Paul Radford, showed up, he said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">For more information, go to www.bassettcruisein.com or the organization\u2019s social media page at https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/BassettCruiseIn\/.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>