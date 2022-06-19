DUNBAR, W.Va. (AP) — Rescue crews recovered a woman’s body and searched for a child along the Kanawha River on Saturday after a vehicle plunged into the river with her young nephew inside, authorities said.

They were fishing at a boat ramp early Saturday when the boy apparently knocked the SUV into gear, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. The SUV struck the woman and went into the river. She rescued her 6-year-old nephew from the vehicle, but both were seen going under water.

Crews recovered the woman’s body and authorities identified her as 44-year-old Katreece Wells.

The search continued for the boy, with several agencies assisting, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle also had not been found.