The Enterprise is again sponsoring our annual creative writing contest to help recognize our students during the Christmas/holiday season.

Patrick County students in grades K-12 are invited to write fiction, essays or poems with a Christmas/holiday theme, and submit their works for possible publication.

Students are encouraged to use their creativity when writing and use a topic of their own.

Plagiarized items will be reported to the school.

Winning entries will be published in our special December 23 Christmas edition.

Prizes will be awarded in three categories: kindergarten through third grade, fourth through seventh grade and eighth through twelfth grade.

Some entries will receive honorable mention and also will be published, but without cash awards.

Judging will be based on the criteria of writing excellence, originality and content.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Entries must be emailed (no scanned copies please), to dhall@theenterpise.net.

Please include student name, school and grade level on each submission.

Your cooperation and student participation are appreciated and vital to ensure the contest continues.