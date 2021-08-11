Pam Dudding

Contributing Writer

With summer almost over, kids were getting a little restless at home, so parents were happy to hear that Craig Valley Baptist Church had Vacation Bible School this year.

From July 16 through 23, they averaged 53 kids a night, a few times reaching 57. They had at least 25 workers each night who shared the tasks of cooking, serving, cleaning while others guided children from station to station.

These fun “stations” included crafts and music with Rick Francisco.

They also had Bible lessons taught by Julie Welch, about Adam and Eve, Jesus calming the storm, feeding the 5000, Jesus healing the blind man and Lazarus being raised from the dead. Welch added, “Some of those in the younger classes dressed up as Lazarus and acted out the story.”

They added a group for the older kids after the second night, which interim pastor Ian Bussiere led.

An opening ceremony consisted of their Wonder World Funfest theme song and puppet shows with the star of the show, Hamilton the Pig.

On Wednesday night, six of their workers participated in a chocolate pie-eating contest where they could not use their hands, which the kids especially enjoyed, getting to watch as they doused their faces into pies, loaded with whipped cream. Giggles and laughter were contagious.

The pie eating participants were Karen Jones, Jacob Wallace, George Foster, Barry Francisco, Rick Francisco and Ian Bussiere. Foster was the winner of a lemon meringue pie made by Bobby Welch that he got to take home.

Said Welch, “The children had Bible verses to memorize each night and if they memorized them, they received a candy bar.”

They noted that the favorite craft seemed to be the Hamilton the Pig sock puppet.

VBS added a family fun night on Friday.

“The kids presented a short music program, and we had a puppet show,” Welch said. “After a few words from Pastor Ian, we moved outside for fun activities, which included eating hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, snow cones and cotton candy. The kids were surprised with bouncy houses, and exciting carnival games.”

For anyone passing by, it was difficult not to smile, as you heard the cheers, laughter and joy of kids being kids, as well as adults taking advantage of the event, bringing out the kid in them too.

“I would like to thank all of my helpers and all of those who sent their children. We at Craig Valley count it an honor and privilege to minister to the children in our community,” Welch said. “We thank God for a wonderful week.”

She noted that they also have kids’ programs on Wednesday nights called “Bible Buddies.” Each event begins at 6:30 with a dinner followed by Bible lessons, music and other activities which concludes at 8 p.m. The entire community is invited to attend.