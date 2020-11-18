Pam Dudding Contributing writer

On Saturday, November 7, the Craig Valley Baptist Church hosted their Annual Coat Giveaway and approximately 100 citizens in Craig picked out a coat for themselves.

Yet, it didn’t seem to be enough for the church members, as now they will be hosting a food box giveaway on Saturday, November 21, at 10 a.m.

Donna and Ricky Francisco have headed up the Mission Committee and the coat drive has been an overwhelming success.

People were so happy to get a coat for themselves, especially for their children. The open arms of the church made everyone feel comfortable.

Said many members, “It was a little difficult to be handing out winter coats when the day was so warm and beautiful.”

The church members had collected many coats, so they chose to take the remainder to the Roanoke Rescue Mission, where they donated about 100 coats as well.

Ken Looney shared that he and Ricky Francisco were “the sign holders” at the road, letting people know there was a coat giveaway that day.

While people came through the parking lot to pick out a coat, they also gave away a few food boxes from their food pantry.

That got Francisco and Looney thinking.

“We thought that a food giveaway would also help our community since the Feeding America truck has not been able to be here the last few months,” Looney said.

They presented the idea to their deacons and later to other churches.

Therefore, they will be hosting a food box giveaway on the Saturday before Thanksgiving at the parking lot of Craig Valley Baptist Church.

The New Castle Christian Church also chose to donate food boxes and Crossroads Church donated funds to help purchase food.

The food boxes will be given away starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, until the last box is given out or until 2 p.m. It will be a first-come, first-serve basis.

They hope to help families have a nice meal on their tables, during this special time of year.

“A hungry child doesn’t care about which town or community they live in, they don’t care which church you may or may not attend, they don’t care what their last name or yours may be, they don’t care who you voted for or even if you voted. All they know is that they are hungry and that they need someone to reach out to them with a little love and compassion and some help to fill their empty stomach,” Looney shared. “That’s why we do this.”