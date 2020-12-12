For 30 years, volunteers of the Society have compiled and published accounts of Craig County history. Many of the books focus on a geographical region of the county, while others cover specific topics such as schools, churches and war veterans.

The 2020 book is called “Looking Back” and will be sold by for $12. Copies can be shipped for an additional $3.00 postage or Society members will gladly meet or deliver to accommodate local buyers. For more information, contact 540-864-7023 or write craig.historicalsociety1981@gmail.com. The book is also for sale at The Emporium on Main Street in New Castle.

“Looking Back” is a collection of stories, family history and vintage photos. Several articles are excerpted from early issues of the New Castle Record. A brief history of the newspaper, featuring a photo of former publisher Haden Sublett and Record advertisements, is included.

Topics in the book are varied and wide-ranging. Samples from the Table of Contents include recipes, county musicians, household hints from 1951, and diary entries from 1894. Bridges over Johns Creek, W.H. Jewel photographer from Christiansburg, and school children from Upper Craigs Creek, New Castle and Maywood areas, as well as transportation, weddings, and Virginia Historical Markers in the county fill the 168 pages.

Several articles were originally written by Craig natives, reminiscing and relating by-gone events. Clyde Caldwell tells about sheep-shearing and his brother Muntford tells about walking 20-miles to shop at Custer’s Store. William Elmore and Grover Kay talk about growing up in New Castle. “One time I saw a Ford Coupe driven onto the ice on Johns Creek….” and “I recall that the first telephones in New Castle were those owned by and connecting the stores of the Wagener Brothers…”

Meadow Creek resident Charlie Spraker details his first experience as a hunter. As hunting season 2020 is now in progress, Charlie begins “The deer season in 1947 was about to open and it was to be two days long. Dee (his friend) had made arrangements for us to camp out in the front yard of a man by the name of Brizendine who lived on the road up Bald Mountain, just above the Fenwick Mines on the left side going up. We set up our tent….. in the front yard under a big tree… After breakfast and when good light came, we could see that everything was coated with ice.”

Unlike past years when ads were sold to subsidize print costs, donations were collected this year which will cover about half of the total printing cost.

Current ads were replaced with a sample of advertisements from past New Castle Records. The last twelve pages showcase former Craig County businesses such as Boitnott Funeral Home and Economy Feed Store. One interesting ad from 1955 lists stores which will be closed on Wednesday afternoons.

The book’s introduction concludes there is “something for everyone, but it just scratches the surface of Craig’s rich history.”

