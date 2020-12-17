<div><p>Pam Dudding Contributing writer<\/p>\n<p><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>Everyone knows the value of a great picture. It can bring repetitive fond memories and even great laughs.<\/p>\n<p>Teenagers seem to find this a challenge when taking pictures and excel in their creativity in doing so.<\/p>\n<p>Because of all the changes, this school year has caused because of COVID-19 and many students schooling by internet, Sierra Frazier is requesting participation from the community in obtaining \u201ccool\u201d pictures for the 2020 \u2013 2021 Yearbook for students in grades six through 12. Frazier is the Craig County High School Art Teacher. She is also the middle and high school yearbook adviser.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cTo our Craig County Middle and High School Community, the yearbook staff needs your help,\u201d she shared. \u201cThis year\u2019s yearbook will be one for the history books. In 20, 30, 40 plus years, this will be the yearbook our students will want to pick up and show their children.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The yearbook staff invites students and parents to submit photos for the yearbook.<\/p>\n<p>If people have great photos of school and community events or their friends just having fun, they are encouraged to share them for the yearbook.<\/p>\n<p>Frazier added that although it will be a unique challenge to capture, \u201cthe story of the year and the cool pics of the students in our school, we are excited to get started.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Hopes are to also get a few \u201cstories\u201d to go along with photos, to complete the photos submitted.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur photographers can\u2019t be everywhere. Help us get as many photos as\u00a0possible to create a terrific book everyone will want to have,\u201d Frazier noted. \u201cThat\u2019s where you come in. Parents, students and members of our community can all be a part of the yearbook this year.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>People may upload photos by sending an email to\u00a0<a href="mailto:sfrazier@craig.k12.va.us">sfrazier@craig.k12.va.us<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>The website to make senior ads and business ads is\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/jostensadservice.com\/">jostensadservice.com<\/a>. Business ads are as low as $25.00.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are calling all proud parents to celebrate your student\u2019s journey with a yearbook ad,\u201d shared Frazier who added they can be made in three easy payments. Ad breakdowns are as follows: full page ($150.00), half page ($100,00) and quarter page ($50.00). Color business ads are as follows: full page ($100.00), half page ($75.00), quarter page ($50.00) and the one-eighth page ($25.00).<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>She added, \u201cShowcase your business in the book that never loses its appeal. Students and their families will flip through the pages of the yearbook hundreds of times and cherish it for a lifetime. We appreciate your support.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Proceeds from ad sales are a fundraiser for the yearbook program.<\/p>\n<p>Any questions can be directed to Frazier\u2019s office at 540-864-5185 or 540-580-9597.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cChoose to make this 2020-2021 school year special for our teenagers of Craig County,\u201d Frazier added. \u201cWe are looking for pictures of pretty much anything however, farming pictures would\u00a0be great.\u201d<\/p><\/div>