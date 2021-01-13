<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-64411" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-2-proposal.jpeg" alt="" width="640" height="360" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-2-proposal.jpeg 640w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-2-proposal-300x169.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-2-proposal-600x338.jpeg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px"><\/p>\n<p>The past year was a terrible year for many, but Craig County native Carly Whiting and former Virginia Tech football standout Wyatt Teller will have some good memories of 2020. Whiting and Teller got engaged on the Cleveland Browns football field on December 21st, and Teller helped lead the Browns to their best season in 26 years.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re so excited, he proposed to me in the coolest way,\u201d said Whiting, a 2009 graduate of Craig County High School. Carly\u2019s mom, Melissa, is the principal at Craig County High and her dad, Bud, is a well-known figure in the county as well.<\/p>\n<p>With Teller playing for the Browns, the video of the proposal was shown on ESPN as Wyatt proposed on the fifty yard line of FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Carly had suspected something was up when Teller had asked for her ring size not long before the proposal.<\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-64412" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-3-Wyatt-w-Browns-1024x576.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="576" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-3-Wyatt-w-Browns-1024x576.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-3-Wyatt-w-Browns-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-3-Wyatt-w-Browns-768x432.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-3-Wyatt-w-Browns-600x338.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-3-Wyatt-w-Browns-750x422.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-3-Wyatt-w-Browns-1140x641.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-3-Wyatt-w-Browns.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">\u201cWe had talked about our future, but I thought something might happen after the season,\u201d said Whiting. \u201cI was getting ready to come back to Virginia for Christmas and he had a half day of practice on that Monday. We were on our way to a Christmas party and I almost wore a \u2018Santa Baby\u2019 sweater. I\u2019m glad I didn\u2019t.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The Browns practice facility is about a 20 minute drive from the stadium. Wyatt told Carly he left something at the stadium and had to drive there to pick it up.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIt was super believable,\u201d she said. \u201cHe\u2019s somewhat hyper and he\u2019s done that before. He told me the security guard at the stadium only had a certain window when he could let him in and we had to be there at that time. That\u2019s happened before.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The security guard let them in, but Teller then escorted Carly to the field. They walked to midfield, arm in arm, as the fan vision played a video that Carly\u2019s older sister, Rachel, had made for the occasion. Rachel is also a Craig County graduate who is now a lawyer in Roanoke. When they got to midfield Teller got down on one knee and proposed. An obviously emotional Carly quickly accepted.<\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-64410" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-1-both-4.jpeg" alt="" width="640" height="480" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-1-both-4.jpeg 640w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-1-both-4-300x225.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-1-both-4-600x450.jpeg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px">\u201cHonestly, my reaction was so genuine,\u201d said Whiting, who could be seen hopping up and down with joy on the video.<\/p>\n<p>And that was another win for the Browns, who have now added Carly to the official family. She\u2019s been attending all the home games and some of the road games when the coronavirus pandemic guidelines allow. For the games Carly sits with some team family members near the tunnel where the Browns take the field. She\u2019s gained some new friends in the past two years, and quarterback Baker Mayfield\u2019s wife Emily was one of the first to congratulate her when Carly broke the news on her Instagram account the following night.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI\u2019m a social butterfly so I\u2019ve made some really good friends,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Teller and Whiting both went to Virginia Tech, but that\u2019s not where they met. Carly attended football games but had no idea her future husband was wearing the maroon and orange in Lane Stadium.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI went all the time but I never even noticed him,\u201d said Whiting.<\/p>\n<p>Teller is also from Virginia, born in Manassas. He was a standout player for Liberty High School of Bealton and the now 6\u20194\u201d, 315 pound lineman chose the Hokies over 15 other FBS programs who offered him a scholarship. He was in Frank Beamer\u2019s last recruiting class, recruited as a defensive end.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cHe\u2019s very proud of being in Coach Beamer\u2019s last class,\u201d said Whiting. \u201cHe told me the story of Bud Foster coming to his house, and that was very exciting for him.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Teller didn\u2019t disappoint in Blacksburg. After moving to the offensive line he was named to the All-ACC first team, and after his senior year he was the runner-up for the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the top lineman in the ACC. He was invited to the 2018 Senior Bowl.<\/p>\n<p>Teller was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. It was about that time that he first met Carly.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe met through a friend in Blacksburg,\u201d she said. \u201cHe had just gotten drafted by the Bills and was training for football.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Teller opened the 2018 fall season as a backup guard but earned a starting spot by Week 10, starting the final seven games for the Bills. The following year he went to camp in Buffalo, but on August 29 of 2019, just before the season, he was traded to Cleveland for two draft picks. He became a starter in Cleveland by mid-season and for the past year and a half he\u2019s credited with being a key member of the Browns heralded running game, which is one of the very best in the NFL.<\/p>\n<p>Carly moved to Cleveland in 2019 to be with Wyatt and the two have grown to enjoy the city by Lake Erie. It\u2019s a little colder than Virginia but, \u201cWyatt doesn\u2019t mind the cold,\u201d she said. \u201cWe love it here. The city loves the Browns and they\u2019re really excited about the team. It\u2019s a cool city.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>In the past two years the Browns have started turning things around. They had the longest streak of not making the NFL playoffs prior to their win over Pittsburgh on January 3<sup>rd<\/sup> in Cleveland. That clinched a wild card berth for the Browns and gave them an 11-5 regular season record, their best since they were also 11-5 in 1994. They\u2019ve only won more than 11 games in the regular season four times, and three of them were in the old All-American Football Conference from 1946 to 48 with Otto Graham at quarterback. The Browns didn\u2019t join the National Football League until 1950.<\/p>\n<p>While the Browns struggled with a dozen straight losing seasons prior to this year, the Cleveland fans never lost faith. \u201cBelieveland\u201d has always been a football town and when Pittsburgh failed to make a two point conversion in the waning minutes of a 24-22 win on the last Sunday of the regular season, the Browns punched their ticket to the playoffs.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIt was very exciting,\u201d said Whiting, who was joined at the game by Northside High graduate Samantha Barney. Both Carly and Samantha were outstanding volleyball players in high school and played on the same travel team. Bailey now works in the marketing department for the Detroit Lions so it wasn\u2019t a long trip to join Whiting in Cleveland for the game. Samantha had previously worked for the Salem Red Sox baseball team and then for NASCAR in Miami, Florida.<\/p>\n<p>Then, last Sunday night, the Browns won their first playoff game since \u201894. In fact, that franchise has since moved to Baltimore to become the Ravens and Cleveland returned to the NFL as an expansion team in 1999.<\/p>\n<p>What made the win even sweeter was that it was against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns scored 28 first quarter points, an NFL playoff record, and went on to a 48-37 win. That broke a string of 17 straight losses by the team in Pittsburgh.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI never realized how big a rivalry this is,\u201d said Carly. \u201cThey hate the Steelers in Cleveland.\u201d<\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-64413" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-4-Wyatt-w-Hokies_W_16FB_nc_DK_1523E-1024x630.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="630" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-4-Wyatt-w-Hokies_W_16FB_nc_DK_1523E-1024x630.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-4-Wyatt-w-Hokies_W_16FB_nc_DK_1523E-300x185.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-4-Wyatt-w-Hokies_W_16FB_nc_DK_1523E-768x473.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-4-Wyatt-w-Hokies_W_16FB_nc_DK_1523E-1536x945.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-4-Wyatt-w-Hokies_W_16FB_nc_DK_1523E-600x369.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-4-Wyatt-w-Hokies_W_16FB_nc_DK_1523E-750x462.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-4-Wyatt-w-Hokies_W_16FB_nc_DK_1523E-1140x702.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Carly-4-Wyatt-w-Hokies_W_16FB_nc_DK_1523E.jpg 2000w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">This weekend the Browns will play the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 pm on Sunday in Kansas City. Cleveland is one of just eight teams still alive in the NFL playoffs.<\/p>\n<p>In the meantime Wyatt was named to the Associated Press All-NFL second team at right guard. During Sunday\u2019s telecast analyst Cris Collinsworth called Teller the best guard in football, and with a fianc\u00e9e who plays in the NFL Carly has picked up some knowledge about the game. She really can\u2019t avoid it.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI cared about football when I was at Tech, and now all Wyatt\u2019s meetings are on zoom and I can hear them,\u201d she said. \u201cIt\u2019s hard not to hear football talk around here.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>With the pandemic Wyatt couldn\u2019t train at the Browns facility during the summer. Instead, he came to Roanoke and trained with Ryan Shuman, a former offensive guard for the Hokies who is now a member of their strength and conditioning staff.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cHe trained with Ryan in his garage with just the basic resources,\u201d said Whiting. \u201cRyan\u2019s amazing, and he\u2019s one of the reasons Wyatt was one of the top guards in the league this year.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>COVID-19 struck Carly during the fall, but Wyatt was able to dodge a bullet. In fact, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and several players and coaches missed the playoff game due to COVID.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cAfter the Nashville(in December) game I bit into a cheeseburger and I couldn\u2019t taste it, so I knew something was wrong,\u201d she Whiting. \u201cI spent 14 days in the house and lost my taste and smell, then I got a fever and was fatigued. I was wiped out.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Luckily for the Browns Wyatt did not catch the virus and was taken off the watch list in time to play in the big games against the Steelers. He had missed two previous games with an ankle injury.<\/p>\n<p>Teller has one more year on his rookie contract, then figures to cash in big as one of the top guards in the NFL. Wyatt and Carly would love to remain in Cleveland. She\u2019s working for a salon there, they have a puppy and are happy as can be.<\/p>\n<p>Meanwhile back in Virginia, the Whitings are excited to be adding to the family. Melissa has been coping with the pandemic in school and Bud has been battling a case of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever that has affected his health. The good news about Carly was very welcome.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re excited,\u201d said Melissa. \u201cWyatt is a really good guy and very humble. He\u2019s a Virginia boy and he fits right in. We love him.\u201d<\/p><\/div>