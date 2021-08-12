<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-150x150.jpeg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-150x150.jpeg 150w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-300x300.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-100x100.jpeg 100w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-75x75.jpeg 75w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-350x350.jpeg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><strong>By Alena Yarmosky, Office of the Governor<\/strong>\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_71571" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-71571" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img loading="lazy" class="size-medium wp-image-71571" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-300x200.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="200" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-300x200.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-1024x683.jpeg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-768x512.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-600x400.jpeg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-750x500.jpeg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC-1140x760.jpeg 1140w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/08\/PIC.jpeg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-71571" class="wp-caption-text">For Virginians who have not been vaccinated, Gov. Ralph Northam encourages them to go to\u00a0vaccinate.virginia.gov\u00a0or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) to find a nearby vaccination clinic.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Localities and private employers are encouraged to do the same<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Governor Ralph Northam recently announced that Virginia will require its state workers to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 every week. This policy will impact approximately 122,000 employees and will go into effect on September 1.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Governor Northam\u2019s action comes as the highly transmissible Delta variant is driving up cases across the Commonwealth and around the country, primarily among unvaccinated people. Nearly 73 percent of Virginia adults have had their first shot, and 54 percent of all Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, which is higher than most states.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe only way to end this pandemic is to for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19,\u201d\u00a0said\u00a0Governor Northam. \u201cAs head of state government, we have a responsibility to lead by example and ensure the safety of our employees and the people they serve. The three vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available, and I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get their shot. The time for waiting is over.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Last week, President Joe Biden announced a vaccination requirement for federal workers and Governor Northam\u2019s executive directive is consistent with this policy.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cOur valued state employees are dedicated to public service, and I am confident they want to do what is necessary to keep themselves, their co-workers, and the public safe,\u201d\u00a0said\u00a0Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson,\u00a0who oversees the Department of Human Resource Management.\u00a0<\/span><\/p><\/div>