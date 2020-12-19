<div><figure id="attachment_68182" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-68182" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-68182" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/vacine-arrives-at-carillion.jpeg" alt="" width="800" height="533" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/vacine-arrives-at-carillion.jpeg 800w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/vacine-arrives-at-carillion-300x200.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/vacine-arrives-at-carillion-768x512.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/vacine-arrives-at-carillion-600x400.jpeg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/vacine-arrives-at-carillion-750x500.jpeg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-68182" class="wp-caption-text">The first 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines arrived Monday at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The vaccines were administered first to front-line workers directly responsible for patient care.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Carilion Clinic received its first shipment of 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines Monday and began administering the vaccine Tuesday morning to front-line workers with direct patient care responsibilities at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the ones who are most likely to be exposed to the coronavirus.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is getting a little brighter,\u201d said Chad Alvarez, senior director of pharmacy and the leader of Carilion\u2019s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. \u201cThis is an exciting step forward in the fight against this pandemic.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Front-line healthcare workers in Carilion\u2019s emergency departments and COVID units were among the first to be vaccinated. Officials expect to receive additional shipments in the coming weeks. Per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidance, the general public should have more access to the vaccines in the spring and summer of 2021.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIn the meantime, it\u2019s critical to remember that we all must double down on the precautions we are taking to protect ourselves and each other,\u201d said Dr. Paul Skolnik, an infectious disease specialist and chair of the department of medicine at Carilion. \u201cKeep washing your hands, wearing your masks, avoiding large gatherings and remaining distant from each other. Those actions and the COVID-19 vaccines will be what beat this pandemic.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Details of vaccine shipments including the timing, exact destinations and storage locations will not be disclosed to ensure security.<\/p><\/div>