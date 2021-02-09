County hears update on proposed wind farm
Botetourt County officials are still waiting on the company behind the controversial wind farm in Eagle Rock to brief them...
Botetourt County officials are still waiting on the company behind the controversial wind farm in Eagle Rock to brief them...
Virginians living and working in 11 localities will gain access high-speed internet thanks to more than $29.6 million in grants...
By Matt de Simone Thompson’s debut novel, ‘What Lurks Below.’ “What Lurks Below” is local author Jordan Thompson’s first novel...
DALEVILLE – During the January Board of Supervisors meeting, members of the Botetourt Monuments and Memorials Committee received a token...
Fincastle Preschool has opened its enrollment for 3- to 5-year-old children to attend. The preschool classes meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays...
Hannah Wright qualified for the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a...
© 2020 Mountain Media, LLC