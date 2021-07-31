<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400">A recent bump in positive COVID-19 cases in the New River Valley is an indication that the newest strain of the coronavirus, the Delta variant, is circulating in the region.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">This is why it\u2019s more important than ever for people to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, said Noelle Bissell, health director of the New River Health District, during a July 26 meeting with news media.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cFor those who aren\u2019t vaccinated, I\u2019m asking that you put aside anything that you\u2019ve seen on social media or heard from friends about COVID and the vaccine,\u201d she said. \u201cOur society\u2019s pretty divided right now and misinformation is rampant. Getting more people vaccinated is the way to keep things from escalating in our community.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">About 42 percent of the district is fully vaccinated for COVID-19, Bissell said. Once people are vaccinated, it is extremely rare to be infected with the coronavirus. If someone who is vaccinated gets the virus, symptoms are mild, Bissell said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The majority of hospitalizations and severe illnesses from COVID-19 in the region are among those who are not vaccinated.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Also, significant, adverse reactions to the vaccines are rare, at 0.5 percent, and happen within the first few months of vaccination, she said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt\u2019s much safer to get the vaccine than it is to get COVID itself,\u201d Bissell said. \u201cIn public health, we\u2019re going to advocate for vaccination. Vaccination saves millions of lives every year, and that was before COVID.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The district continues to make vaccines available to the community, including offering doses at community events. This week, representatives will offer vaccines at the New River Valley Fair. Information about where and when vaccines are available can be found at the health district\u2019s website.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Though federal guidance on wearing masks while indoors has been lifted for those who are fully vaccinated, Bissell said people should continue to use their own judgement depending on the situation. For instance, if vaccinated people are indoors in a crowded space and surrounded by those who have not been vaccinated, wearing a mask is a good practice.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Otherwise, when outdoors or indoors surrounded by vaccinated individuals, people who are vaccinated likely don\u2019t need a mask, she said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u2014 Written by Jenny Kincaid Boone<\/span><\/p><\/div>