<div><figure id="attachment_12816" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-12816" style="width: 258px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img loading="lazy" width="258" height="300" class="wp-image-12816 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Covid-258x300.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Covid-258x300.jpg 258w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Covid-768x892.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Covid-600x697.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Covid.jpg 845w" sizes="(max-width: 258px) 100vw, 258px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-12816" class="wp-caption-text">Graphics on ways to stay safe over the winter holidays provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E214" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>As of <\/span><span>December<\/span><span> <\/span><span>23<\/span><span>, Sovah Health <\/span><span>ha<\/span><span>d<\/span><span> <\/span><span>58<\/span><span> patients across both <\/span><span>hospital <\/span><span>campuses<\/span><span> who have tested positive and are being treated for COVID-19<\/span><span>, <\/span><span>with<\/span><span> <\/span><span>28<\/span><span> <\/span><span>in Martinsville<\/span><span> and <\/span><span>30<\/span><span> in Danville<\/span><span>, according to an update from the health provider<\/span><span>. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E239" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Th<\/span><span>e number hospitalized is <\/span><span>an increase<\/span><span> <\/span><span>from <\/span><span>the <\/span><span>44 patients across both campuses<\/span><span> <\/span><span>on <\/span><span>Dec. 9<\/span><span>.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E251" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201c<\/span><span>Over the last two weeks,<\/span><span> hospitalized<\/span><span> COVID-19 patients in our hospitals have hit a record high.<\/span><span> We urge our community to continue to follow the guidelines by masking, practicing social distancing, and frequent hand hygiene<\/span><span>,\u201d a release stated. <\/span><span>\u201c<\/span><span>At this time,<\/span><span> <\/span><span>our hospital<\/span><span>s<\/span><span> ha<\/span><span>ve<\/span><span> adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care<\/span><span> and <\/span><span>intensive care.<\/span><span>\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E269" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Rebekah Fine<\/span><span>, P<\/span><span>A<\/span><span>, Hospitalist<\/span><span>, <\/span><span>shares<\/span><span> what Sovah Health is doing to keep patients and staff safe as well as <\/span><span>ways to stay safe over the holidays<\/span><span>.<\/span><span> The safest way to celebrate is at home with people you live with or by hosting virtual celebrations with friends and family. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E280" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span><img loading="lazy" width="258" height="300" class="alignright wp-image-12817 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Covid2-258x300.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Covid2-258x300.jpg 258w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Covid2-768x893.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Covid2-600x698.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Covid2.jpg 842w" sizes="(max-width: 258px) 100vw, 258px">Sovah Health <\/span><span>is <\/span><span>continu<\/span><span>ing<\/span><span> to take all the necessary precautions to protect patients and staff from COVID-19, including limiting entry points to the facility, screening all individuals for symptoms of COVID-19, universal masking, <\/span><span>and <\/span><span>maintain<\/span><span>ing<\/span><span> a<\/span><span> <\/span><span>limited visitor protocol.<\/span><span><br>\n<\/span><span>The agency also issued a reminder to encourage residents<\/span><span> to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene, and wearing a mask or face covering while in public. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E296" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>For additional information about the hospital<\/span><span>s\u2019<\/span><span> preparation and response to COVID-19, visit SovahHealth.com.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E301" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><\/p><\/div>