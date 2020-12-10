Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

Safety is always a top priority when viruses hit any area and Craig County is doing its due diligence to keep everyone as healthy as possible.

Recently, the Craig County Courthouse and County Administrator’s office installed a new buzz-in system for their entry doors. The Sheriff Department assisted in the installation of the new units.

The need for the new system in the courthouse is because of COVID-19 and was paid for by the government funds provided to the county. The system was installed as part of COVID-19, to limit exposure to employees and to citizens.

Said system was installed at the Administrator’s Office on November 25, which will be a permanent way to enter.

It was installed at both doors. There is a bell that citizens ring, then someone will either come to the door or speak to them through a microphone to ask who they need to see and for what purpose. The lock on the door will then release for entry.

Their regular office hours are still from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Their holidays follow the State of Virginia Holiday Calendar. For Christmas, they will be closed all day on the 24 and 25. They will only be closed on New Year’s Day.

“The system was installed in the courthouse and each Constitutional Officer has the ability to let people in and out and health screen them prior to entering the Courthouse which is for everyone’s safety during the pandemic,” Sheriff Trevor Craddock said. “The system works by an A-phone by each entrance which allows you to see and talk to the citizen at the door once you ring the bell. A control panel is in each office and can be operated by the individuals inside.”

Also, people are health screened, COVID-19 related questions are asked and temperatures are taken, prior to entering court.

Anyone entering the courthouse for other business are not health screened at this time.

The hours for the Commissioner’s, Treasurer’s and Circuit Court are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Holidays closings are noon on Dec. 23, closed on the 24, 25, 31 and January 1, 2021.

“The benefits of the system are that it provides a safer working environment for the employees of the county who work inside the courthouse as an added measure of protection during this pandemic that we are all facing on a daily basis,” Craddock added.