Vaccine workforce expands as eligibility opens to more age groups
In advance of last week’s announcement that all adults in Virginia age 16 and older will be eligible...
April is National Safe Digging Month, and the State Corporation Commission’s Division of Utility and Railroad Safety (URS) is reminding...
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded $498,961 to the Piedmont Regional Community Services Board, based in Martinsville, to develop a...
Melany Stowe, of Ridgeway, was among those recently appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to serve on the Board of Trustees...
By Brandon Martin A new group home for those seeking reentry into the community after the service of a jail...
Stephen Provost in front of the former Globman’s in Martinsville. By Brandon Martin A local author has written two new...