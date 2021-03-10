<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="683" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-17473" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return1-1024x683.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return1-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return1-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return1-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Henry County Public Schools returned to a hybrid instruction plan on March 10.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Students in the \u201cB\u201d group were the first to return. Following the division\u2019s model, the \u201cB\u201d group will attend on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The \u201cA\u201d group will attend in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays. All students will learn virtually on Fridays during the hybrid model.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To mark the first day back, Monica Hatchett, director of communications, visited Laurel Park Middle School and Axton Elementary School to capture the moment.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt was so exciting to be at schools and greet students in person today as they came back to in-person learning <\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">\u2501 <\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">some for the first time since March 13, 2020,\u201d Hatchett said. \u201cThere was lots of excitement in each building as staff members greeted students at the entrances and began the day with breakfast in the classrooms. Many schools welcomed students back with special themes, signs, or drawings throughout the day to show students how excited we all are to see them again in person.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">With weeks of preparation, Hatchett said the first day went off without a hitch.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/county-schools-return-to-hybrid-instruction\/return4\/"><img width="300" height="225" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return4-300x225.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return4-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return4-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return4-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return4-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return4-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return4.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/county-schools-return-to-hybrid-instruction\/return3\/"><img width="300" height="225" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return3-300x225.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return3-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return3-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return3-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return3-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return3-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return3.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/county-schools-return-to-hybrid-instruction\/return2\/"><img width="300" height="200" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return2-300x200.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return2-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return2-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return2-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return2-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Return2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cAs with any first day of school, we encouraged students to be early to their bus stops and for families to plan for car rider lines to take slightly longer than usual, but we had a very smooth return today with no issues,\u201d she said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Now that the division has returned to some in-person learning, they are preparing to get students back on track.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe are so pleased to take this step toward \u2018normal,\u2019 Hatchett said. \u201cWhile we know there is still a long way to go, we are encouraged by the enthusiasm of our students and families and look forward to finishing the spring semester by continuing to support our learners in every way we can.\u201d<\/span><\/p><\/div>