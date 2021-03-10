<div><figure id="attachment_50418" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-50418" style="width: 225px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="wp-image-50418 size-medium" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Finance-225x300.jpg" alt="" width="225" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Finance-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Finance-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Finance-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Finance.jpg 810w" sizes="(max-width: 225px) 100vw, 225px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-50418" class="wp-caption-text">Lori Jones accepted the Finance Officer position in Patrick County earlier this year. (Contributed photo)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Taylor Boyd<\/p>\n<p>A Pennsylvania native was selected as the county\u2019s new finance officer.<\/p>\n<p>It \u201cfeels like a volunteer position that you get paid for, which is a bonus,\u201d said Lori Jones, 56.<\/p>\n<p>She was selected to fill the position vacated by Donna Shough, who was named director of Human Resources.<\/p>\n<p>The friendliness Jones encountered during the interview process was one of the reasons she accepted the position.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cDuring the interview process, every board member that was there and Geri (Hazelwood, county administrator) and Donna (Shough) were very open and friendly and outgoing, and I had a real good feeling about the people and how they talked about the people that work here and the community they work for,\u201d Jones said.<\/p>\n<p>She previously served as Treasurer for the Town of Hamilton in Loudoun County for 12 years.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIn a small town, you only have a Treasurer. You don\u2019t have a finance person, usually,\u201d she said, and explained that in her previous post, \u201cI kind of did both jobs on a much smaller scale. Hopefully, I can bring the expertise I had in knowing both those positions to this position.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>In the local position, Jones said she will be responsible for \u201chandling the county\u2019s monthly payroll, supervising the purchasing and accounts payable functions, and working with the Treasurer\u2019s Office. I\u2019ll also perform financial reporting, coordinate and prepare the annual budget, assist the auditors in the annual audit, and I\u2019ll be working with all department heads with any financial information and assistance they need.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>She said these duties are similar to her previous job, \u201cbut on a much larger scale. The Town of Hamilton only had\u201d a little more than 500 residents, \u201cwhereas the county has 18,000-19,000. It was just a much smaller governmental unit.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Jones said her primary goal in the new job is to make it easier for the board and public to understand the finances, \u201cso that anyone looking at it could understand it.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>She also plans to \u201chopefully to make the flow of all financial information in here easier to keep track of and understand it, so it\u2019s not as foreign when you look at it.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>She also wants to work \u201cso this county has a less reliability on outside financial support.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Jones said working to create a Capital Improvement Project (CIP) budget with a potential new financial software package will be the biggest challenge coming up in her position. She said the CIP budget would help the county budget funds for various projects and help with stabilizing debt.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI would be looking into initiating that because I know we have one big budget, and I know it\u2019s preferable to have a longer outlook of about what projects are coming in and how we are going to budget over several years rather than the budget that\u2019s right in front of you,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Jones was born and raised in Pennsylvania and moved to northern Virginia in 1987. She lived in Loudoun County until Aug. 2019 when she moved to Carroll County with her husband, a retired physician.<\/p>\n<p>Jones graduated from the University of Pittsburg with a B.A. in Business Administration and received her M.A. in Accounting from George Washington University while working in D.C. in a personal financial office.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI stopped for 15 years to raise family, and then that\u2019s when I got my job at Town of Hamilton as Treasurer, mostly because it was close to where I lived. It was between my home and the school so that I could be there for the kids when they needed it,\u201d she said. Jones received her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license while working for Hamilton.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI knew eventually, I would come here\u201d because her husband\u2019s grandparent\u2019s left him property in the New River area, she said.<\/p>\n<p>Jones has two children and two step-children, all in their 20s, who live around the United States.<\/p>\n<p>In her free time, she enjoys backpacking, hiking with the family dogs, and working around the house.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>