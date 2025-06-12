By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD – Changes at the West Virginia Division of Highways and Department of Transportation that the governor announced earlier this week have made local county commissioners think about how those changes could impact their constituents.

Speaking at a Bridgeport press conference streamed over social media, Gov. Patrick Morrisey stood behind a lectern bearing the sign Better Roads & Bridges as he said that they are connections for every part of life in the state, but that there are problems with this infrastructure.

“But what we have uncovered are mismanaged funds, mounting debt, and basic roads and bridges falling apart,” he said. “That is why I’m unveiling a major course-correction for our state’s transportation policies. A better, safer, and more efficient transportation system starts with fixing what we already have and making sure it lasts.”

The core condition of West Virginia’s roads and bridges must be addressed, Morrisey said.

Read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/county-commissioners-concerned-about-west-virginia-transportation-priorities/article_65c609fc-6ff0-49c1-8d82-b574a91f89d9.html