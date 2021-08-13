<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_20618" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-20618" style="width: 1080px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" class="wp-image-20618 size-full" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="810" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County.jpg 1080w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/County-750x563.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 1080px) 100vw, 1080px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-20618" class="wp-caption-text">Buses bring students home from their second day of in-person learning at Martinsville Middle School.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">By Callie Hietala<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Backpacks, pencils, notebooks, and masks are on the basic school supply list for students returning to Martinsville and Henry County schools.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Martinsville students returned on August 8. Henry County students begin classes on August 16.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In February, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 1303 which required all Virginia school systems to offer five days of in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In Henry County, middle and high school students had the option to choose between in-person learning and an online virtual academy. Nearly 100 eligible students chose the virtual option.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe\u2019d been planning to offer a virtual academy,\u201d said Monica Hatchett, director of communications for the county division. \u201cThe pandemic taught us that we could very easily do that.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Students in good academic standing could apply for consideration for the virtual option. Following that, the student and parents met with school officials to make sure everyone involved was well-prepared for what virtual learning would be like.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cMost of the classes offered are in conjunction with Virtual Virginia, and some are taught by our own teachers,\u201d Hatchett said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Virtual Virginia (VVA) is a program of the Virginia Department of Education whose mission is to provide \u201cflexible options for the diverse educational needs of students and their families,\u201d according to the VVA website. Courses are taught by full-time and adjunct instructors who are fully licensed in Virginia.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Martinsville City Schools also offered a virtual option for students, but only 8 students opted in that program.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The looming challenge facing both divisions is helping students catch up from a year virtual and hybrid learning.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cYes, we have concerns. However, we aren\u2019t going to be able to assess those fully until we get (the students) in the classroom and teachers can work with them. Reading is our greatest concern,\u201d Hatchett said. \u201cIt\u2019s not something they want to do a lot on their own.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She said teachers will assess which students have accelerated, maintained, or fallen behind during the past academic year.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Remediation options are in place for students who need extra support during the school day. There also are after-school programs in place to help students catch up.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Parker Gunn, communications and community outreach coordinator for Martinsville City Schools said, \u201cWhile we know there has been some learning loss, we are looking to accelerate our instruction so we can ensure our students are ready for the next grade level and beyond.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In late July, the Virginia Departments of Health and Education released updated guidance for PreK-12 schools for the 2021-22 school year which reinforced the importance of in-person learning and gave guidelines for keeping students and staff safe as classes resume.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cDue to the dedication, expertise, and close partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education, the Commonwealth\u2019s children and the individuals that help them learn will be protected by proven strategies, without a one-size fits all approach,\u201d Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia\u2019s Secretary of Health and Human Resources, wrote in a release.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The guidance recommends that elementary schools implement required masking for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, and that middle and high schools should, at a minimum, require students, teachers, and staff who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks while indoors. A federal order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires masks to be worn on public transportation, including school buses.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Both local school divisions are requiring all individuals to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hatchett said that many county school staff have been fully vaccinated, as have about 20 percent of eligible students.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She added that the school division is continuing with pandemic practices put in place last year. For instance, schools will continue to make wipes and hand sanitizer available, conduct deep cleaning on a regular basis, and encourage social distancing. Guidance from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) suggests that distancing of at least 3 feet is recommended, \u201cbut schools should not reduce in-person learning to keep a minimum distance requirement.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Additionally, Hatchett said, schools will maintain quarantine rooms for anyone exhibiting symptoms to wait in until a parent or guardian can pick them up.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Gunn said city staff has \u201cworked diligently to create a plan to ensure staff and students are safe and following recommendations from the CDC and VDH. We have worked to set up our buildings to follow social distancing guidelines, while still providing quality instruction, and using other layers of protection like Plexiglas partitions and mandating masks be worn for all staff and students. We have distributed laptops to incorporate technology into our learning.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hatchett is optimistic that schools are prepared for the year ahead.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe believe that our schools are some of the safest places to be in our community,\u201d she said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe are thrilled to have our students back in our buildings,\u201d Gunn said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400"><br>\n<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400"><\/span><\/p>\n<p><\/p><\/div>