<div><p><img data-attachment-id="40465" data-permalink="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/council-to-hold-called-meeting\/office-1209640_640-2\/" data-orig-file="https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/office-1209640_640.jpg?fit=640%2C426&ssl=1" data-orig-size="640,426" data-comments-opened="0" data-image-meta='{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}' data-image-title="office-1209640_640" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/office-1209640_640.jpg?fit=300%2C200&ssl=1" data-large-file="https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/office-1209640_640.jpg?fit=640%2C426&ssl=1" class="size-medium wp-image-40465 alignleft" src="https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/office-1209640_640.jpg?resize=300,200&ssl=1" alt="" width="300" height="200" srcset="https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/office-1209640_640.jpg?resize=300,200&ssl=1 300w, https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/office-1209640_640.jpg?resize=600%2C399&ssl=1 600w, https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/office-1209640_640.jpg?w=640&ssl=1 640w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" data-recalc-dims="1">The Patrick County Tourism Advisory Council will hold a special called meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, November 10 at 6 p.m. As always, the public is invited. The council will immediately vote to go into executive session. Anyone wishing to attend the meeting can contact the tourism office to obtain the Zoom link.<\/p><\/div>