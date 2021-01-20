<div><p><img width="200" height="302" src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/01\/Obit-White-Corey.jpg" alt="" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-70981" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/01\/Obit-White-Corey.jpg 200w, https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/01\/Obit-White-Corey-199x300.jpg 199w" sizes="(max-width: 200px) 100vw, 200px"><\/p>\n<p>Corey David White, 43, of Crawfordville, Florida, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 3, 2021.<\/p>\n<p>Born March 11, 1977, in Columbia, South Carolina, he was the oldest son of Ed White, of Minnehaha Springs, and Evelyn Hansen, and husband Stuart, of Smith Station, Alabama.<\/p>\n<p>Corey worked in the lawn care business. He loved to fish and spent a lot of time on the river in his kayak.<\/p>\n<p>He is survived by his lovely wife, Jennifer White; children, Ashley White and Cody White, of Crawfordville, Florida; brother, Benjamin White, and wife, Beth, of Smith Station, Alabama; paternal grandfather, Edwin White, Jr., of Minnehaha Springs; uncle, Paul White, and wife, Melanie, of Charlottesville, Virginia; and aunt, Irene Free, and husband, Brad, of Nashville, Tennessee.<\/p>\n<p>A memorial service will be held at a later date at White Cemetery in Minnehaha Springs.<\/p><\/div>