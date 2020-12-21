<div><p class="western">The annual Fincastle 12th Night Community Concert has been canceled for 2021 due to the pandemic. Each year, the St. Mark\u2019s Episcopal Church Twelfth Night Charity Concert has presented a free family evening of entertainment for the entire community. The need to support the people in the community still exists with more requests for funds to pay electric and fuel bills, the organizers said. Past concerts have used the funds collected to aid the community by supporting the food pantry and the fuel\/electric fund administered by the Botetourt Department of Social Services (DSS). This year, gifts will go to support the DSS\u2019s Energy Assistance Program and the COVID-19 Assistance Program, both administered by Botetourt DSS. One hundred percent of all donations will benefit these programs.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Donations may be mailed with checks payable to Fincastle Twelfth Night Fund, Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 277, Fincastle, 24090-0277. Credit card donations and bank drafts may be used. Visit <a href="http:\/\/www.stmarksfincastle.org\/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">www.stmarksfincastle.org<\/a> and click the Donate Button and select 12th Night Programs in the drop-down box. All gifts are IRS approved as a charitable donation. Recognition of supporters will be acknowledged in next year\u2019s program and in The Fincastle Herald. Donations are requested by January 5, 2021.<\/p><\/div>