(The Center Square) – Virginia will hold a special election to fill the 11th Congressional District seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat who had represented the Northern Virginia district since 2009.

Connolly, 75, died after a battle with cancer. He announced in April that he would not seek reelection, setting up a competitive primary before the race shifted into a special election process.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Elections confirmed that the governor must issue a writ of election to trigger the special vote. The election cannot be held within 55 days of a primary or general election, but it can be scheduled on the same day as a general election. Virginia also requires 45 days of early voting for federal elections.

As of Thursday, the governor had not announced a date.

Constituent services will continue through Connolly’s existing staff with oversight from the Clerk of the U.S. House, but no one can vote or introduce legislation on behalf of the district until a successor is sworn in.

The 11th District, which includes most of Fairfax County and parts of Prince William County, has been a Democratic stronghold for over a decade. Connolly won reelection in 2024 with 67% of the vote.

Five Democrats have filed to run in the special election, according to state and federal records: James Walkinshaw, Stella Pekarsky, Candice Bennett, Joshua Aisen and Leopoldo Martinez.

The Democratic nomination will be decided in a special primary, but the date and method have not yet been announced.

No Republican candidates had publicly filed for the seat as of Thursday.

It remains unclear whether the special election will be held separately or aligned with Virginia’s primary or general election schedule. The winner will serve out the remainder of Connolly’s term, which ends in January 2027.