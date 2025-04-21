By Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – As the development of data centers shows no signs of slowing, a Virginia congressman is calling for a national strategic plan to address their impacts on communities.
Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., spoke before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform detailing the impacts of data centers, a major source of debate in his northern Virginia district, pegged the data center capital of the world.
Subramanyam cited government and electrical provider reports that predict the continual development of data centers will strain utilities, leading to higher utility costs, a need for more power lines, and annexing more “green space” and water.
The congressman warned how a lack of strategic planning may impact communities, noting the negatives may outweigh the positives. He calls the region a “cautionary tale for the rest of the country” regarding data centers.
Although many localities are drawn to the prospect of lower property taxes and school funding, the lawmaker warns against rising energy prices, air quality and strain on the infrastructure.
The congressman said there are more than 200 data centers in northern Virginia, with another 100 planned, adding that 10 data centers typically utilize more energy than Washington, D.C.
He underscored an emerging energy crisis, specifically “invasive” power lines, adding they are “not great for the communities.”
Subramanyam warned against the hefty price hikes on Virginians’ utility bills, which could increase “by up to $276 a year,” saying they could double within seven to 10 years to power the data centers.
The Center Square previously reported that Virginia topped the nation for importing electricity from other states in 2023, according to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In addition to the strain on energy, the congressman highlighted security as a major concern.
“It’s also a security risk; putting all the nation’s data centers in one place is a huge problem,” Subramanyam told the committee. “You look at the Ukraine war, when Russia failed to hack Ukraine’s telecom networks, what did they target? They targeted the data centers. And so, northern Virginia is becoming more of a target than Washington D.C. itself.”
Lastly, the congressman underscored the environmental impact of the data centers, noting diminishing green spaces, more pollution and strain on the water supply.
“It’s making reaching our clean energy goals in Virginia nearly impossible; we set those in place,” the congressman added. “Even historic places like Manassas Battlefield are under threat, as well.”
Subramanyam described how communities are increasingly fighting the expansion of data centers throughout Virginia, leading to heated debates. He referenced the Digital Gateway in Prince William County, which was blocked from progressing after residents rejected the development, citing the health of their communities.
While the congressman’s remarks were cautionary in nature, he simply hopes states will “be smart” in the development of data centers “as AI and blockchain become the norm.”
Subramanyam said a national strategic plan is necessary and should consider costs, the environment, security and “long-term impacts” of the data centers.
“One can support innovation, but it doesn’t have to come at the cost of our communities,” the congressman concluded.
